Indiana Gets Commitment from Texas Offensive Tackle Bray Lynch

Bray Lynch is a 6-foot-4, 280-pound offensive tackle who won a state championship last year at Austin Westlake High School in Texas. He committed to Indiana on Friday night.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana continued its recruiting hot streak on Friday when Austin, Texas offensive lineman Bray Lynch committed to the Hoosiers.

Lynch announced his decision on Twitter on Friday night.

Lynch is a 6-foot-4, 280-pound tackle who plays at Westlake High School in Austin. He is Indiana's 11th overall recruit in the Class of 2022 and the second from Texas. Quarterback Josh Hoover of Rockwall is the other. He is a three-star recruit in the 247Sports composite rankings.

Lynch narrowed his list to Indiana, Duke and Oklahoma State at the end of his recruitment. He is the second offensive lineman in Indiana's class, joining Carter Smith of Ohio.

Indiana’s class is currently rated No. 24 nationally after the Lynch commitment, and fifth in the Big Ten behind only Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan and Rutgers.

In 2020, Austin Westlake won its second straight Texas 6A state championship. Westlake quarterback Cade Klubnik is a Clemson commit.

Indiana 2022 commitments thus far