Indiana football fans will have plenty of reason to watch college football this weekend beyond the Hoosiers' Saturday night clash with Purdue.



Following its overtime loss to Washington, Indiana no longer controls its own destiny in the Big Ten Championship or College Football Playoff races.

The Hoosiers' easiest path back to the CFP involves winning a Big Ten title, but there are still opportunities for Indiana to climb the rankings and potentially secure an at-large bid.



Of course, none of it matters if Indiana doesn't take care of business against Purdue. Assuming the Hoosiers do, here's who Indiana fans should be rooting for throughout rivalry weekend.

Friday's games Indiana fans should watch

No. 25 Nebraska at No. 13 Iowa (Noon ET, CBS)



Root for: Nebraska

Indiana fans could get some much-needed help before lunchtime is over Friday. An Iowa loss would open up multiple avenues for Indiana to reach the Big Ten Championship and likely allow the Hoosiers to leapfrog the Hawkeyes in the CFP Rankings.

Minnesota at Wisconsin (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC)



Root for: Minnesota

Neither team is in the Big Ten title race, but the result could have a significant impact on who reaches Indianapolis. A Minnesota win, coupled with a UCLA loss Saturday, would give Indiana another path to the Big Ten Championship game through the conference's tiebreakers.

No. 3 Texas at Texas A&M (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC)



Root for: Texas A&M

It's difficult to envision Indiana making up 11 spots on Texas in one week, but a third loss against an underwhelming Texas A&M team would make the Longhorns' case considerably less convincing.

Saturday's games with Big Ten Championship implications

No. 15 USC at No. 9 UCAL (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS)



Root for: USC

A second conference loss for UCLA would open the door considerably for Indiana. If the Trojans win, the Hoosiers would need just one of Nebraska, Minnesota or Washington to win its respective rivalry game to have a path to Indianapolis, provided Indiana beats Purdue.

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

No. 24 Washington at No. 12 Oregon (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC)



Root for: Washington

As strange as it might feel for Indiana fans to root for the Huskies a week after they handed the Hoosiers their second loss, a Washington win could help Indiana on multiple fronts. It could help send Indiana to the Big Ten Championship Game, knock another team directly ahead of the Hoosiers down the CFP rankings and further improve the quality of Indiana's second loss last weekend.

Saturday's games with College Football Playoff implications

Boston College at No. 7 Miami (Noon ET, ESPN)



Root for: Boston College

Miami would likely still be favored to win the ACC Championship, but a loss to Boston College could significantly weaken its case for an at-large bid should it fail to win the conference.

Cincinnati at No. 10 BYU (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX)



Root for: Cincinnati

This might be the most important game for Indiana outside the Big Ten. With Utah and Texas Tech set to meet in the Big 12 Championship Game, BYU is solely reliant on securing an at-large bid. A loss to Cincinnati would give Indiana a legitimate chance to pass the Cougars.

Duke at No. 8 Wake Forest (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)



Root for: Duke

Indiana would benefit considerably from the ACC becoming a one-bid league. While that appears unlikely at this point, losses by both Miami and Wake Forest would make it more plausible.

No. 5 Tennessee at Vanderbilt (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN)



Root for: Vanderbilt

Indiana was ranked one spot ahead of Tennessee before its loss to Washington. A Vanderbilt win would force the committee to revisit that comparison, this time between a three-loss Tennessee and a two-loss Indiana team. Indiana's clearest path to the CFP remains through Indianapolis, but the more chaos elsewhere in college football this weekend, the better for Curt Cignett's Hoosiers.

Auburn at No. 6 Alabama (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC)



Root for: Auburn

Despite having two losses and an arguably less impressive resume than Indiana, Alabama sits eight spots ahead of the Hoosiers. A third loss, especially to Auburn, would put the Crimson Tide's playoff credentials to the test.