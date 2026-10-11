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Indiana Football Survives Nebraska: Social Media Reacts to the Hoosiers' Win

Social media went through every single emotion on Saturday during Indiana's up-and-down performance against Nebraska.
Jackson Langendorf|
Oct 10, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Nick Marsh (11) and wide receiver Charlie Becker (80) celebrate after a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Oct 10, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Nick Marsh (11) and wide receiver Charlie Becker (80) celebrate after a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Indiana Hoosiers

No. 7 Indiana (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) had a rollercoaster of an afternoon in Lincoln on Saturday, but it walked out of Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium with a 20-17 victory over the Cornhuskers (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten).

Indiana football survives a scare from Nebraska in Week 6

Curt Cignetti
Oct 10, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti walks into the stadium before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After looking like it didn’t belong on the field with Nebraska for all of three-plus quarters, Indiana flipped a switch in the fourth quarter. 

Trailing 17-6 in the final frame, the Hoosiers, who hadn’t found an ounce of momentum on offense, ripped off a 75-yard touchdown (quarterback Josh Hoover hit wide receiver Nick Marsh) to respond to Nebraska’s score and cut the deficit to 17-13. 

The defense forced a quick three-and-out, and then Indiana marched down the field yet again. Facing a fourth-and-one, the Hoosiers dialed up a play-action pass and Hoover had his choice of wide open receivers. He picked Marsh, who walked into the end zone for his second score of the quarter, this one putting Indiana in the lead at 20-17.

The defense held up, forcing a pair of turnovers on downs and then finishing the deal with another final stop as time expired in the fourth quarter. 

It wasn’t a perfect performance, and certainly not an anxiety-free afternoon for Hoosier fans. But it was a Big Ten victory on the road for Indiana, which now has won 22 straight games. Here is how social media reacted following Indiana’s win:

Social media reacts to Indiana football's close call over Nebraska in Week 6

Lee Beebe Jr.
Oct 10, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Lee Beebe Jr. (29) runs against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Anthony Jones Jr. (5) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A tale of two halves

The upset seemed inevitable... until it wasn't

Big Ten football at its finest

Things were scary for the Hoosiers for three-plus quarters

Nebraska had its 15 minutes (or 45 minutes) of fame

The Cornhuskers were feeling good after this one

But then... Nick Marsh happened

And then some more Marsh

Cornhuskers crumbled like a cookie

This one was into the wind, but Josh Hoover wasn't exactly throwing darts

Thankfully he has Charlie Becker and Nick Marsh catching passes

Might try this one in Madden

Brutal is an understatement

The streak is very much alive

Here they go again (22 straight wins, by the way)

Ah, yes, let's question the reigning national champ and winner of 22 games in a row

Nick Marsh had himself a day

Becker and Marsh - the best wide receiver duo in the country

Let us fix this: "great* teams find a way to win"

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Jackson Langendorf
JACKSON LANGENDORF

Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Indiana basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features, and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024.

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