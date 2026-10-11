Indiana Football Survives Nebraska: Social Media Reacts to the Hoosiers' Win

No. 7 Indiana (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) had a rollercoaster of an afternoon in Lincoln on Saturday, but it walked out of Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium with a 20-17 victory over the Cornhuskers (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten).

Indiana football survives a scare from Nebraska in Week 6

Oct 10, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti walks into the stadium before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After looking like it didn’t belong on the field with Nebraska for all of three-plus quarters, Indiana flipped a switch in the fourth quarter.

Trailing 17-6 in the final frame, the Hoosiers, who hadn’t found an ounce of momentum on offense, ripped off a 75-yard touchdown (quarterback Josh Hoover hit wide receiver Nick Marsh) to respond to Nebraska’s score and cut the deficit to 17-13.

Over the middle and @IndianaFootball answers right back with a TD of their own! pic.twitter.com/PtKVdZl5Zf — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 10, 2026

The defense forced a quick three-and-out, and then Indiana marched down the field yet again. Facing a fourth-and-one, the Hoosiers dialed up a play-action pass and Hoover had his choice of wide open receivers. He picked Marsh, who walked into the end zone for his second score of the quarter, this one putting Indiana in the lead at 20-17.

THE HOOSIERS HAVE THE LEAD IN THE 4TH!



Hoover finds Nick Marsh for six! @IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/0Owzu06spV — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 10, 2026

The defense held up, forcing a pair of turnovers on downs and then finishing the deal with another final stop as time expired in the fourth quarter.

It wasn’t a perfect performance, and certainly not an anxiety-free afternoon for Hoosier fans. But it was a Big Ten victory on the road for Indiana, which now has won 22 straight games. Here is how social media reacted following Indiana’s win:

Social media reacts to Indiana football's close call over Nebraska in Week 6

Oct 10, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Lee Beebe Jr. (29) runs against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Anthony Jones Jr. (5) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A tale of two halves

Nebraska owned Indiana in the first half.



43 plays to 16 plays.



Colandrea is HOOPING! pic.twitter.com/E1mSoY2ofD — Zach Smith (@CoachZachSmith) October 10, 2026

The upset seemed inevitable... until it wasn't

Looks like the breakthrough Nebraska has been waiting for is about to happen. Let’s see if Indiana has anything on offense or this one might be done. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) October 10, 2026

Big Ten football at its finest

This Nebraska running back trucked an Indiana DB and on the very next play got lit up by a linebacker. pic.twitter.com/ZaRNcXgjVp — Chad Fisher DNP (@ChadFisher) October 10, 2026

Things were scary for the Hoosiers for three-plus quarters

When Nebraska isn’t Indiana State. pic.twitter.com/I2fPAQuVz5 — Chad Fisher DNP (@ChadFisher) October 10, 2026

Nebraska had its 15 minutes (or 45 minutes) of fame

Yes, Indiana is the old Nebraska. But Nebraska looks like the new Indiana. pic.twitter.com/KQAZXcv5XY — Dirk Chatelain (@dirkchatelain) October 10, 2026

The Cornhuskers were feeling good after this one

Another touchdown for @HuskerFootball to take a double-digit lead over the defending champs!



Anthony Colandrea takes it himself pic.twitter.com/WCP9KYK4bg — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 10, 2026

But then... Nick Marsh happened

NICK MARSH



INDIANA AINT DEAD YET pic.twitter.com/jX6EvvavIN — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 10, 2026

And then some more Marsh

You can see the momentary hesitation by Josh Hoover when he wasn't sure which one of his two WTFO receivers to throw to. pic.twitter.com/etJS0VpVVA — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) October 10, 2026

Cornhuskers crumbled like a cookie

WELCOME TO THE NICK MARSH SHOW



Nebraska gonna Nebraska pic.twitter.com/Sa1e54r91b — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 10, 2026

This one was into the wind, but Josh Hoover wasn't exactly throwing darts

How many more times is Hoover going to under throw Beck and Marsh before Indiana makes a QB change pic.twitter.com/XUHgNNMRmz — Billy M (@BillyM_91) October 10, 2026

Thankfully he has Charlie Becker and Nick Marsh catching passes

Josh Hoover's accuracy: Questionable



Charlie Becker's hands: Reliable pic.twitter.com/gkf8yAVEOz — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) October 10, 2026

Might try this one in Madden

Nebraska went with the don’t cover any receivers defense



It did not pay off pic.twitter.com/TaLy23HDXa — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) October 10, 2026

Brutal is an understatement

Absolutely brutal for Nebraska.



Biggest defensive snap in 20 years and Indiana has three players wide open. pic.twitter.com/TbCrCkXOeR — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) October 10, 2026

The streak is very much alive

2️⃣2️⃣ straight wins



Reigning national champ and No. 7 @IndianaFootball rallies and holds off Nebraska to stay perfect. pic.twitter.com/V0kox6g3Bz — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 10, 2026

Here they go again (22 straight wins, by the way)

This Indiana team is NOT GOOD. They BARELY beat a team with four ranked wins since 2012.



Now that they are FORCED to play an FBS team we are seeing what they REALLY look like.



Expect them to drop AT LEAST three games this season. pic.twitter.com/lpDNxWGXf5 https://t.co/UKq66e8Fzc — SEC Numbers Guy (@secnumbersguy) October 10, 2026

Ah, yes, let's question the reigning national champ and winner of 22 games in a row

Cignetti chose to kick the extra point down 5 with 12 minutes left?



Interesting. I figured Indiana would have gone for 2PT there against Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/zLsPeCWU4Z — Scott Reichel (@ReichelRadio) October 10, 2026

Nick Marsh had himself a day

NICK MARSH JUST SAVED INDIANA'S SEASON IN LINCOLN 🔥



6 REC, 187 YDS, 2 TDS vs Nebraska



Down 17-6 with 12 minutes left, he took the first snap 75 yards to the house. Then on fourth-and-1, he went over the top for 44 more to take the lead. pic.twitter.com/kCXojkYBFA — CFB Performances (@performancesCFB) October 10, 2026

Becker and Marsh - the best wide receiver duo in the country

Indiana isn't as good as last year at several positions.



But they upgraded at WR. Lean on the law offices of Becker & Marsh. pic.twitter.com/ML3TbYqcQg — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) October 10, 2026

Let us fix this: "great* teams find a way to win"

“Good teams find a way to win”



Seems Indiana CB Jamari Sharpe finds ways. Nebraska gets a field goal, it’s possibly a different story than 20-17 pic.twitter.com/osv0uyEs9C — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) October 10, 2026