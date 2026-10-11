Indiana Football Survives Nebraska: Social Media Reacts to the Hoosiers' Win
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No. 7 Indiana (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) had a rollercoaster of an afternoon in Lincoln on Saturday, but it walked out of Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium with a 20-17 victory over the Cornhuskers (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten).
Indiana football survives a scare from Nebraska in Week 6
After looking like it didn’t belong on the field with Nebraska for all of three-plus quarters, Indiana flipped a switch in the fourth quarter.
Trailing 17-6 in the final frame, the Hoosiers, who hadn’t found an ounce of momentum on offense, ripped off a 75-yard touchdown (quarterback Josh Hoover hit wide receiver Nick Marsh) to respond to Nebraska’s score and cut the deficit to 17-13.
The defense forced a quick three-and-out, and then Indiana marched down the field yet again. Facing a fourth-and-one, the Hoosiers dialed up a play-action pass and Hoover had his choice of wide open receivers. He picked Marsh, who walked into the end zone for his second score of the quarter, this one putting Indiana in the lead at 20-17.
The defense held up, forcing a pair of turnovers on downs and then finishing the deal with another final stop as time expired in the fourth quarter.
It wasn’t a perfect performance, and certainly not an anxiety-free afternoon for Hoosier fans. But it was a Big Ten victory on the road for Indiana, which now has won 22 straight games. Here is how social media reacted following Indiana’s win:
Social media reacts to Indiana football's close call over Nebraska in Week 6
A tale of two halves
The upset seemed inevitable... until it wasn't
Big Ten football at its finest
Things were scary for the Hoosiers for three-plus quarters
Nebraska had its 15 minutes (or 45 minutes) of fame
The Cornhuskers were feeling good after this one
But then... Nick Marsh happened
And then some more Marsh
Cornhuskers crumbled like a cookie
This one was into the wind, but Josh Hoover wasn't exactly throwing darts
Thankfully he has Charlie Becker and Nick Marsh catching passes
Might try this one in Madden
Brutal is an understatement
The streak is very much alive
Here they go again (22 straight wins, by the way)
Ah, yes, let's question the reigning national champ and winner of 22 games in a row
Nick Marsh had himself a day
Becker and Marsh - the best wide receiver duo in the country
Let us fix this: "great* teams find a way to win"
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Primarily covers Illinois football and basketball, and Indiana basketball, with an emphasis on analysis, features, and recruiting. Langendorf, a third-generation University of Illinois alum, has been watching Illini basketball and football for as long as he can remember. An advertising student and journalism devotee, he has been writing for On SI since October 2024.Follow jglangendorf