Indiana Football's Top 2025 Recruit Byron Baldwin Decommits

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Byron Baldwin has Decommitted from Indiana, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’1 185 S had been Committed to the Hoosiers since April



Tells me Colorado, Missouri, UCLA, & Penn State stand out. Indiana will remain in contentionhttps://t.co/gWIQszlV15 pic.twitter.com/nJjxfvrf6P