Indiana Football's Top 2025 Recruit Byron Baldwin Decommits
Indiana football has lost a commitment its highest-ranked recruit in the class of 2025.
Byron Baldwin committed to Indiana in April, but he decommitted on Wednesday, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3.
Baldwin is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound safety from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Md. He's a four-star recruit ranked No. 224 in the nation, No. 19 among safeties and No. 5 in Maryland, according to the 247Sports Composite.
According to Fawcett's report, Colorado, Missouri UCLA and Penn State stand out as contenders for Baldwin following his decommitment, but Indiana will remain in contention. Baldwin is predicted to land at Colorado, according to a Crystal Ball Prediction from Adam Munsterteiger.
In 10 games as a junior at Calvert Hall College High School in Towson, Md. last season, Baldwin recorded 79 total tackles, three pass breakups, two interceptions and a tackle for loss, according toMaxPreps.
