Indiana Football Week 4 Availability Report Against Charlotte
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Big Ten has released Indiana's availability report for its Week 4 matchup against the Charlotte 49ers on Saturday at Noon ET at Memorial Stadium.
Out
- K Derek McCormick
- TE James Bomba
- DL Ta'Derius Collins
Questionable
- None
What this means for Indiana
For the second straight week, Indiana will be without Derek McCormick, who handled kickoff duties against Florida International and Western Illinois. Against UCLA, Alejandro Quintero totaled six kickoffs and Quinn Warren kicked off once.
McCormick's injury should not affect Indiana's field goal and extra point kicking, which has been handled by Nicolas Radicic in all three games this season. Radicic made his lone field goal attempt this season from 35 yards, and he's 21 for 21 on extra points.
Bomba will also miss a second straight game after leaving the Western Illinois game with an injury. Zach Horton will likely remain Indiana's starting tight end, and Trey Walker is expected to be the backup. Last week, Indiana listed Tyler Stephens as a tight end, but he's listed on the roster as an offensive lineman this week. Stephens started 31 games on the offensive line for James Madison before transferring to Indiana.
Ta'Derius Collins is out for the second straight game, too. He had an interception against Western Illinois in a backup role, so Indiana will still have its top defensive ends: Mikail Kamara, Lanell Carr Jr. and Jacob Mangum-Farrar.
Related stories on Indiana football
- MEET THE OPPONENT: Charlotte travels to Indiana after an improbable comeback win over Gardner-Webb. Here's a full breakdown of the 49ers. CLICK HERE
- GAME DAY PREDICTION AND THREE KEYS FOR CHARLOTTE: Hoosiers On SI tries to see clearly through the crystal ball on what will happen in Saturday's game against Charlotte. CLICK HERE.
- HOW TO WATCH: Indiana football continues the 2024 season against the Charlotte 49ers on Saturday at noon ET at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, the latest on the point spread, series history, coaching information and more. CLICK HERE
- OPENING LINE: Indiana is a heavy favorite in Week 4 against Charlotte. CLICK HERE
- CJ WEST HAS SUSPENSION RESCINDED: Curt Cignetti revealed on his Inside Indiana radio show that defensive tackle CJ West had his targeting suspension rescinded by the Big Ten. CLICK HERE.
- CROSS, ROURKE HAVE BEEN ON EACH OTHER'S JOURNEY: Indiana wide receiver Miles Cross and quarterback Kurtis Rourke have been joined at the hip during their college football careers. CLICK HERE.