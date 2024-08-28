Indiana in the NFL: 6 Former Hoosiers Make Initial 53-Man Rosters, 9 Cut
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – NFL teams cut their rosters from 90 to 53 players on Tuesday with the 2024 season right around the corner.
As a result, six former Indiana Hoosiers made initial 53-man rosters: Dan Feeney (Minnesota Vikings), Peyton Hendershot (Kansas City Chiefs), Cam Jones (Kansas City Chiefs), Micah McFadden (New York Giants), Ian Thomas (Carolina Panthers) and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (Tennessee Titans).
Hendershot was traded from the Dallas Cowboys to the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday in exchange for a 2026 conditional seventh-round pick. Now the tight end will reunite with his college teammate, linebacker Cam Jones, in Kansas City and play alongside one of the league's best tight ends, Travis Kelce.
Feeney is the longest-tenured Hoosier in the NFL that made it through Tuesday's roster cuts as the offensive lineman enters his eighth season in the league. Thomas, with seven seasons as an NFL tight end, and Westbrook-Ikhine, with six years at wide receiver, are close behind.
McFadden is an up-and-coming Hoosier in the NFL. After being drafted in the fifth round in 2022, the linebacker started 14 games last season for the Giants and totaled 101 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, five passes defended four fumble recoveries, one sack and one interception.
But roster cuts were unkind to nine former Hoosiers, who did not make the 53-man roster and were either waived or released. That list includes Nate Sudfeld (Detroit Lions), Aaron Casey (Cincinnati Bengals), Andre Carter (Cincinnati Bengals), Jaylin Williams (Minnesota Vikings), Luke Haggard (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Caleb Jones (Green Bay Packers), Raheem Layne (New York Giants), Ryder Anderson (New York Giants) and Marcelino McCrary-Ball (New York Jets).
Those Hoosiers will likely look to earn a spot on practice squads now, though injuries or other roster cuts could open the door for them on 53-man rosters.
Casey and Carter are entering their rookie seasons in the NFL after signing as undrafted free agents. If Sudfeld lands on a roster, he'll surpass Feeney as the longest-tenured Hoosier in the NFL, entering his ninth season.
The 2024 NFL season officially kicks off on Sept. 5 with a matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, with Jones and Hendershot in action.
