Seahawks vs. Panthers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 17 (Trust Seattle to Cover)
A massive matchup in the NFC takes place in Week 17, as Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks hit the road to play Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers.
There’s a ton at stake in this game, so let’s break it all down:
- Seattle – the current No. 1 seed – could hang on to the No. 1 spot in the NFC by simply winning out this season.
- Carolina has the top spot in the NFC South and has a one-game lead over Tampa Bay with a Week 18 matchup looming.
- The Seahawks have not clinched the division over San Francisco and L.A., meaning they could fall as far as the No. 6 spot with a loss.
Both of these teams need this game to put themselves in a better spot in Week 18, but oddsmakers think this could be a blowout win for Seattle, favoring it by 7.5 points.
Can Young and company keep pace at home?
All season long, the SI Betting team has been predicting the final scores of NFL games as a fun way to help bettors decide on their spread and total bets.
With just two weeks left in the regular season, we’re not stopping now! Here’s my prediction for this huge NFC battle on Sunday afternoon.
Seahawks vs. Panthers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Seahawks -7.5 (-105)
- Panthers +7.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Seahawks: -395
- Panthers: +310
Total
- 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Even with the Panthers picking up a huge win over Tampa Bay in Week 16, oddsmakers aren’t buying them as home dogs in this matchup.
Carolina (8-7) has been up and down all year, but it is 8-4 against the spread as an underdog. Something will have to give in this game, as the Seahawks are 8-4 against the spread in their 12 games as a favorite.
Seahawks vs. Panthers Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bet for this game in his Road to 272 column, where he bets on every game, every week:
The Seahawks made a strong case last week that they're the best team in football. They are now first in the league in overall DVOA, and as they proved against the Rams, it's not just their elite offense and defense that separates them from the pack, but they also have a top-three special teams unit that can turn the tides of momentum in their favor.
Credit to the Panthers for battling for the NFC South lead, but they aren't in the same class as the Seahawks. They still rank 25th in the league in total DVOA, which is one spot below the Cardinals and one spot above the Giants. The Seahawks defense is going to put Bryce Young in a blender, and Seattle is going to run away with the win and cover.
I’m going to agree with MacMillan in this game, as the Panthers are far from an elite team, ranking 26th in EPA/Play on defense and 22nd in EPA/Play on offense.
Seattle is coming off a massive win over a Super Bowl contender in the Rams, and it has an impressive 6-1 record on the road in the 2025 season. Bettors should feel comfortable laying the points on Sunday.
Final Score Prediction: Seahawks 29, Panthers 17
