3 Stats That Defined Indiana’s Peach Bowl Blowout of Oregon

The Hoosiers just keep rolling. Indiana-Oregon was supposed to be a wire-to-wire battle, but it wasn’t – not in the slightest. Curt Cignetti’s crew rolled to a 56-22 victory for its second straight blow out win in the College Football Playoff. Here are three key numbers that explain the Hoosiers’ dominance:

Key statistics from Indiana vs. Oregon in the Peach Bowl

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and offensive lineman Kahlil Benson (67) react during the second half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Oregon’s turnovers: 3

The Ducks – especially in the second half – were able to move the ball down the field (averaged a solid 5.6 yards per play) fairly effectively, but it was far too little, far too late. Trailing 35-7 by the break, Oregon was already in a hole it couldn’t climb out of – one that it dug itself into.



After a pick-six on the first play of the game, the Ducks got back on track with a game-tying score. Following a couple of exchanges, Oregon got the ball back down 14-7, and disaster quickly ensued.

THIS ANGLE OF INDIANA'S PICK-SIX ON THE FIRST PLAY OF THE GAME 😱



Watch Oregon-Indiana NOW on ESPN and the ESPN App 🍿

In a self-inflicted error for the ages, quarterback Dante Moore pulled the ball back and it caromed off the arm of running back Dierre Hill Jr., before falling to the field. The Hoosiers jumped on it and quickly converted it into points.

A few possessions later, yet another Oregon turnover was parlayed into Indiana points, extending the Hoosiers’ lead to an insurmountable 28 points. To make matters worse, Oregon had a punt blocked in the second half, which Indiana naturally converted into yet another score.

Fernando Mendoza’s passing touchdowns: 5

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) reacts during the second half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Yet another masterpiece from the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner, Fernando Mendoza’s performance in the Peach Bowl was thoroughly impressive. He went 17-for-20 for 177 yards and five touchdowns, connecting with seven different pass-catchers on the night, and hitting four different Hoosiers for touchdowns.

FERNANDO MENDOZA WITH AN ABSOLUTE DART FOR THE TD 🎯

Once again, Mendoza displayed his pinpoint accuracy, throwing perfect dimes to his gifted wideouts – who reeled in some exceptional catches. Wide receiver Elijah Sarratt led the way with seven receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns.

Indiana’s tackles for loss: 9

The narrative continues: domination in the trenches. Could Oregon battle with Indiana at the line of scrimmage? That was the question heading into the contest. The answer was, similar to the regular season matchup, a resounding no.

Aside from the Ducks breaking off a 71-yard rush, they couldn’t find any semblance of positive momentum on the ground and gunslinger Dante Moore was facing constant pressure all night.

FORCED FUMBLE ➡️ INDIANA BALL



📺ESPN pic.twitter.com/7WQjErWOT4 — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) January 10, 2026

On the other end, Indiana rushed for 4.6 yards per carry and Mendoza was sacked just once, mostly receiving ample time in the pocket – and scampering for positive yardage when he didn’t.



With Miami, which boasts perhaps the best defensive line in the country, up next, Indiana’s ability to control the line of scrimmage will be put to one final test in the national title game.