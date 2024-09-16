Indiana Quarterback Kurtis Rourke Named Big Ten Offensive Player Of The Week
Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke did something no Hoosier football player has done since 2020 - the signal-caller was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week.
Rourke earned the honor after his star turn in Indiana's 42-13 victory at UCLA on Saturday.
Rourke completed 25-of-33 passes for 307 yards and four touchdowns. His efficiency on third down was spot on, as well, going 9-of-9 passing for 128 yards with eight of those completions accounting for a first down or touchdown. He also rushed for seven yards.
"I don't know if anything made it that way, but that's one of the key emphasis that we have is be good on third down and the higher chances we have of winning the game if you're good on third down. So that's a big emphasis we put on through the week, and so I'm glad that we came out on went 9 for 12," Rourke said after Saturday's game.
Rourke also spread the ball around, completing passes to seven different receivers. Spreading the ball around is a strength in Rourke's game. In just over one half of action against Western Illinois, Rourke found six different receivers for completions. In the opener against Florida International, seven different Hoosiers caught passes.
Rourke's four touchdown throws were the most for an Indiana quarterback since Michael Penix Jr. had four against Ohio State in 2020. The 25 completions were the most by an IU quarterback since the 2022 season.
Rourke credited his blocking for the time he needed to dissect the Bruins.
"Yeah, obviously you want to replace pressure with pressure and to be able to throw the ball to the vacated area, but hats off to our running backs and offensive line and tight ends for being able to have such good protection throughout the entire game and keep it clean," Rourke said on Saturday.
It all led to Indiana's biggest Big Ten road victory since 2001 when the Hoosiers defeated Wisconsin 63-32. It was also Indiana's first road conference win since 2022 when the Hoosiers won at Michigan State.
Rourke became the first Indiana player to win Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week since 2020 when Stevie Scott III earned the honor in Week 6. Ty Fryfogle also took the honors in Week 4 and Week 5 of the 2020 season as the Hoosiers claimed the award three straight times.
Rourke became the first Indiana quarterback to earn the Big Ten plaudits since Nate Sudfeld did so in 2015 after a win against Purdue.
Rourke's efforts also earned him a spot on the Manning Award Stars of the Week list and the Davey O’Brien Award Great 8 list. Voting for the Manning Award Star of the Week can be found by clicking here and voting closes on Wednesday at 8 a.m.
Related stories on Indiana football
- INDIANA DEFEATS UCLA IN LARGEST BIG TEN ROAD WIN SINCE 2001: Indiana hammered UCLA 42-13 in the Rose Bowl. It was Indiana's biggest road win since 2001. CLICK HERE.
- EVERYTHING CURT CIGNETTI HAD TO SAY: Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti had his Monday press conference. Here's everything he had to say. CLICK HERE.
- INDIANA HEAVILY FAVORED OVER CHARLOTTE: Early odds predict Indiana could win big over the visiting 49ers. CLICK HERE.