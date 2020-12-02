HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Indiana Remains at No. 12 in College Football Playoff Rankings

After defeating Maryland and improving to 5-1, the Hoosiers saw no movement in their CFP ranking.
Author:
Publish date:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football remained at No. 12 in the second College Football Playoff Rankings, which were released on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

The Hoosiers are coming off a week in which they defeated Maryland 27-11, but they lost starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in the process after he tore his ACL in the third quarter.

However, there are some teams who have more losses than Indiana, such as Georgia, Oklahoma and Iowa State, that are ahead of the Hoosiers in the most recent rankings.

Indiana is ranked No. 10 in Associated Press Top-25 poll.

The Hoosiers will go on the road and take on No. 18 Wisconsin this Saturday.

Below is the full top 25 for the College Football Playoff rankings:

1. Alabama (8-0)

2. Notre Dame (9-0)

3. Clemson (8-1)

4. Ohio State (4-0)

5. Texas A&M (6-1)

6. Florida (7-1)

7. Cincinnati (8-0)

8. Georgia (8-2)

9. Iowa State (7-2)

10. Miami (7-1)

11. Oklahoma (6-2)

12. Indiana (6-2)

13. BYU (9-0)

14. Northwestern (5-1)

15. Oklahoma State (6-2)

16. Wisconsin (2-1)

17. North Carolina (6-3)

18. Coastal Carolina (9-0)

19. Iowa (4-2)

20. USC (3-0)

21. Marshall (7-0)

22. Washington (3-0)

23. Oregon (3-1)

24. Tulsa (5-1)

25. Louisiana-Lafayette (8-1)

  • INDIANA SECONDARY CAN REACH NEXT LEVEL: Jaylin Williams believes the Hoosiers' secondary, as good as they've played, still have room to improve. CLICK HERE
  • JACK TUTTLE READY TO BE STARTER: Here's some background and quotes on Indiana's new starting quarterback Jack Tuttle. CLICK HERE
  • PENIX OUT FOR SEASON: Michael Penix Jr. tore his ACL against Maryland and will be out for the year. CLICK HERE

