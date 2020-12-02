Indiana Remains at No. 12 in College Football Playoff Rankings

After defeating Maryland and improving to 5-1, the Hoosiers saw no movement in their CFP ranking.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football remained at No. 12 in the second College Football Playoff Rankings, which were released on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

The Hoosiers are coming off a week in which they defeated Maryland 27-11, but they lost starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in the process after he tore his ACL in the third quarter.

However, there are some teams who have more losses than Indiana, such as Georgia, Oklahoma and Iowa State, that are ahead of the Hoosiers in the most recent rankings.

Indiana is ranked No. 10 in Associated Press Top-25 poll.

The Hoosiers will go on the road and take on No. 18 Wisconsin this Saturday.

Below is the full top 25 for the College Football Playoff rankings:

1. Alabama (8-0)

2. Notre Dame (9-0)

3. Clemson (8-1)

4. Ohio State (4-0)

5. Texas A&M (6-1)

6. Florida (7-1)

7. Cincinnati (8-0)

8. Georgia (8-2)

9. Iowa State (7-2)

10. Miami (7-1)

11. Oklahoma (6-2)

12. Indiana (6-2)

13. BYU (9-0)

14. Northwestern (5-1)

15. Oklahoma State (6-2)

16. Wisconsin (2-1)

17. North Carolina (6-3)

18. Coastal Carolina (9-0)

19. Iowa (4-2)

20. USC (3-0)

21. Marshall (7-0)

22. Washington (3-0)

23. Oregon (3-1)

24. Tulsa (5-1)

25. Louisiana-Lafayette (8-1)

Related Stories: