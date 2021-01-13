Indiana Running Backs Coach Mike Hart Takes Job at Michigan

Hart just completed his first season as Indiana’s associate head coach and his fourth as running backs coach.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana now has a second vacancy to fill on the coaching staff during this offseason.

According to The Michigan Insider, head coach Jim Harbaugh has hired Indiana running backs coach Mike Hart to coach the same position group on his revamped staff. The news was first dropped on Wednesday by former U-M running back Jamie Morris on WTKA Radio.

"I am excited about the addition of Mike Hart to our offensive coaching staff," Harbaugh said in a press release. "Mike is a great coach and Michigan Man who has shown the ability to develop and elevate the performance of the running backs that he has mentored. We look forward to welcoming Mike, Monique and their children to the Michigan Football family."

Hart was a star running back for the Wolverines when he was in college. He set Michigan's freshman rushing record with 1,455 yards on 282 carries and scored nine times. It was the second-highest rookie rushing total in conference history, and Hart became just the third true freshman to lead the conference in rushing, joining Ron Dayne (Wisconsin, 1996) and Darrel Thompson (Minnesota, 1986).

He was a two-time Doak Walker Award finalist and finished fifth in the 2006 Heisman Trophy voting. As a four-year starter (2004-07), he set the school career records for carries (1,015) and rushing yardage (5,040), and is third with 41 touchdowns.

He ranks fifth in Big Ten history in career attempts and seventh in rushing yardage.

Hart began coaching in 2011 and wound up at Indiana in 2017.

Hart just completed his first season as Indiana’s associate head coach and his fourth as running backs coach.

During his time at Indiana, Hart helped develop Stevie Scott into one of the best running backs in the Big Ten.

In 2018, Hart was a Broyles Award nominee. He was also named a Top 25 recruiter for the 2019 signing class by Rivals.com. Hart helped flip Sampson James from Ohio State to Indiana that year.

He will now be tasked to improve a Michigan rushing attack that struggled a season ago. He will have a crowded room to work with as well. Michigan's running back room features four Top 247 talents (Zach Charbonnet, Blake Corum, and freshmen Tavierre Dunlap and Donovan Edwards), and a lead back that has been much better than his ranking in Hassan Haskins.

After going 2-4 last season, and with Harbaugh's new contract extension, Michigan will look to turn things around in 2021.

"Michigan has always held a special place in my heart," Hart said in a press release. "It is a place that always believed in me and a place that I have always have believed in. I am excited to join Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan staff, and can't wait to get to work with a talented running back group."

Indiana will now look to fill voids at defensive coordinator and running backs coach.

