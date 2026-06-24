Indiana's Tight End Room is a Rare Case of Potential Over Production

Under Curt Cignetti, Indiana's offense has consistently featured a tight end serving as the glue of the offense. In 2024, it was Zach Horton and last season it was do-everything Riley Nowakowski that made the offense go.



Both of those players were productive in previous stops and have moved on from the Hoosiers to the NFL. The Hoosiers will look at potential over previous production to fill the void at the tight end position.

Redshirts Better Be Ready

The Hoosiers most veteran tight ends are just redshirt freshmen and it has been circled as a position to watch by the fans. Indiana has three redshirt freshmen who will likely be the main contributors at the position.

Andrew Barker, RS Freshman (6'4" 250 lbs.)

Barker was one of two fully healthy tight ends for the Hoosiers in spring practice. He saw action in one game last year, so he is thin on experience. He is a tremendous athlete who played both sides of the ball and punted in high school.

While he got a lot of reps in spring camp, his youth showed in the spring game as he dropped a couple of passes that hit him in the hands.



His one catch did show his potential as he is fluid with the ball in his hand and can get yards after the catch. Barker also needs to improve his blocking, which should come with more physical maturity and development.

Blake Thiry, RS Freshman (6'4" 236 lbs.)

Indiana's Blake Thiry (84) catches a pass at Indiana University football practice on Thursday, July 31, 2025. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thiry has not seen the game field yet for the Hoosiers, but his greatest ability in the spring was availability. He and Barker were the two healthy tight ends during spring ball and should have expedited his development that way.

Thiry had a very successful high school career in Wisconsin, where he was split out wide more than he was used as a traditional tight end. He had 2,100 all-purpose yards and 47 touchdowns as a senior. The talent is there, but he needs to learn how to play in tight more.

Brock Schott, Redshirt Freshman (6'3" 241 lbs.)

Sep 6, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Brock Schott (19) runs with the football against Bethune-Cookman Wildcats safety Jaden Davis (28) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Schott was Indiana's only addition in the transfer portal for the tight end position. It signaled Cignetti and offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan's comfort in the talent they have in the room.



Schott, an addition from the Miami Hurricanes, is the most experienced player at the position, but missed most of spring practice as he recovered from shoulder surgery.

At Miami, Schott played in two games and made two catches for 24 yards. The fact that he has the most "returning" experience is a little terrifying.



Schott was a highly regarded recruit out of Leo, Indiana, and a top 200 player nationally. The potential to be a really good player at the next level is there. His athleticism can create mismatches in the passing game that the Hoosiers have not had under Cignetti at the position.



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Can One of the True Freshman Break Through?

The Hoosiers brought in three true freshmen to play tight end in the 2026 recruiting class. While it is tough to see any true freshman playing significant snaps, IU would love to have at least one of them see the field this year to bolster depth.

Parker Elmore, Freshman (6'4" 239 lbs.)

Elmore was the fourth-best player in Indiana, according to 247Sports in the 2026 recruiting cycle. He chose Indiana over Tennessee. His ratings may have been impacted by the fact that he missed his sophomore season with an injury and had to sit out his junior season after transferring.



As a senior, he made 58 catches for a team-leading 927 yards and 13 touchdowns



Elmore was also dealing with an injury in the spring and was limited. He was a weapon on offense in high school, but he will need a year to develop.

Trevor Gibbs, Freshman (6'2" 241 lbs.)

Ben Davis High School senior Nylan Brown (8) flies through the air en route to tackling Crown Point High School sophomore Trevor Gibbs (39) during the second half of an IHSAA Class 6A State Championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis. Ben Davis High School won, 38-10. | Doug McSchooler/for IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Gibbs was a tremendous two-way player out of Crown Point, Indiana. Some say he is better on defense, but he's very good on offense as well.



Gibbs was limited in spring practice with an injury as well, but did get some action towards the end of the spring. He brings toughness and playmaking ability on offense that will remind people of Riley Nowakowski.

PJ MacFarlane, Freshman (6'5" 205 lbs.)

MacFarlane was not enrolled for spring practice and is expected to join the roster in June. He was present at a couple spring sessions, but just as an observer.



At 6'5", he is the longest of the tight ends and could be a different body type at the position in the future. He will need to bulk up to survive in the Big Ten, and his development is behind the others in the class due to not going through spring practice.

How Does the Postion Shake Out?

The position battle at tight end is one that may go well into fall camp and maybe into the first couple games of the season. IU's light non-conference schedule gives the Hoosiers time to see what each of these players can bring to the table.



However, if the line up had to be set today, Schott would likely be the starter with Barker and Thiry filling in behind him or when IU used two tight end sets.