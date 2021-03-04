Indiana Transfers Ready to Make Impact in Bloomington

Zach Carpenter, Ryder Anderson and D.J. Matthews spoke to the media on Thursday on why they decided to come to Indiana.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After Devon Matthews caught the game-sealing interception against Michigan last season, Tom Allen went running over to him and tackled him the ground.

The win broke a 24-game losing streak to Michigan, and Matthew's helmet almost broke Allen's face as he got a gash on his cheek after he made the tackle.

The celebratory moment made rounds on social media, and it also caught the attention of one Wolverine across the field. That Wolverine, offensive lineman Zach Carpenter, is now an Indiana Hoosier.

"Being on the other sideline and looking over, their team was just electric," Carpenter said Thursday. "I remember coach Allen was giving a kid (Matthews) a hug and he fell down. Just stuff like that I had never experienced before. I think it had a huge impact of making sure this was the right decision."

Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65), Nolan Rumler (55) and Zach Carpenter (58) warm up before the game vs. Wisconsin at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Nov. 14, 2020. Kirthmon F. Dozier/USA TODAY Sports

Carpenter transferred to Indiana from Michigan at the beginning of the year, and he's one of three transfers the Hoosiers have coming in for the 2021 season.

Another one is Ryder Anderson, who is a defensive lineman from Ole Miss, meaning the last game he played in was a victory over Indiana. Anderson actually got a sack on Jack Tuttle during the Outback Bowl.

"I just feel like I'm a piece of a puzzle, and that's a big reason for me wanting to come here," Anderson said. "I'm towards the end of my collegiate career. I didn't want to necessarily go somewhere where we're starting from scratch. I wanted to go somewhere where I'm just a piece of the puzzle and just ready to take off and build off of last year, and I feel like that's what we're getting ready to do here."

Anderson admits it's a little weird sometimes because the team uses the Outback Bowl loss as motivation this offseason, but Anderson was a part of the winning team in that game.

But because of the strong culture in Bloomington, he feels just as motivated as his teammates.

"The whole message is how we didn't finish last season. I say we like I was on the team last year, but that's just how it feels being integrated into the program now," Anderson said. "Everything up to this point has been finish. Finish in the weight room, finish the team runs and that will just continue to be the message into the spring."

Mississippi Rebels defensive lineman Ryder Anderson (89) sacks Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Jack Tuttle (14) during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Last but not least is wide receiver D.J. Matthews, who was the earliest to announce his intentions to transfer to Indiana, which he did in early December from Florida State.

Being from Florida, Matthews was familiar with a lot of Indiana's players before coming to Bloomington, such as Devon Matthews, Michael Penix Jr., Whop Philyor and Ty Fryfogle.

"When I first entered the transfer portal, Indiana was one of the first schools to reach out to me," Matthews said. "I had been hearing so many great things about coach Allen, and for coach Allen to reach out to a guy who has already graduated, already played and has experience, and to give me another opportunity to come to a winning program, that's just something I feel like I couldn't pass up that opportunity to play for one of the best coaches in college football right now."

Florida State Seminoles receiver D.J. Matthews (7) jumps into the end zone for a touchdown against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports

All three of these transfers have had success at other Power Five schools so far in their careers, and they are all ready to make an impact in Bloomington during the 2021 season.

Whether it's Carpenter on the offensive line, Anderson on the defensive line or Matthews lining up in the slot or returning punts, the Hoosiers added three pieces to the depth and culture of the team for next season.

"As far as the team locker room and environment, it's great," Matthews said. "I'm just happy I got the opportunity to be around so many guys that are willing to work and pursue the dream, chase everything, chase greatness."

