Ole Miss Grad Transfer Ryder Anderson Commits to Indiana

Anderson sacked Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle in the Outback Bowl.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After playing Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl, Indiana has gained a player from the Rebels for the 2021 season.

Defensive end Ryder Anderson announced on Twitter that he will be joining Indiana, saying, "I’m very excited and blessed to announce that I am committed to play my final year of eligibility at Indiana!"

Anderson helped the Rebels beat the Hoosiers on Jan. 2 in Tampa. He had two tackles in the game and even got a sack on Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle.

Mississippi Rebels defensive lineman Ryder Anderson (89) sacks Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Jack Tuttle (14) during the first half at Raymond James Stadium.

Mississippi Rebels defensive lineman Ryder Anderson (89) sacks Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Jack Tuttle (14) during the first half at Raymond James Stadium.

Anderson entered the transfer portal on Jan. 4, and four days later, made his pick to join the Hoosiers.

In his 38 games at Ole Miss, Anderson had 99 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and seven sacks. He is listed at 6-foot-6 and weighs 244 pounds.

Anderson can definitely help Indiana on the defensive line next season, especially if All-Big Ten DE Jerome Johnson doesn't come back for the Hoosiers. Johnson has yet to make his decision.

Anderson will have one year of eligibility with the Hoosiers.

