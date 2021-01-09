Ole Miss Grad Transfer Ryder Anderson Commits to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After playing Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl, Indiana has gained a player from the Rebels for the 2021 season.
Defensive end Ryder Anderson announced on Twitter that he will be joining Indiana, saying, "I’m very excited and blessed to announce that I am committed to play my final year of eligibility at Indiana!"
Anderson helped the Rebels beat the Hoosiers on Jan. 2 in Tampa. He had two tackles in the game and even got a sack on Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle.
Anderson entered the transfer portal on Jan. 4, and four days later, made his pick to join the Hoosiers.
In his 38 games at Ole Miss, Anderson had 99 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and seven sacks. He is listed at 6-foot-6 and weighs 244 pounds.
Anderson can definitely help Indiana on the defensive line next season, especially if All-Big Ten DE Jerome Johnson doesn't come back for the Hoosiers. Johnson has yet to make his decision.
Anderson will have one year of eligibility with the Hoosiers.
Related Stories:
- FRYFOGLE COMING BACK TO INDIANA: The Big Ten Receiver of the Year is coming back to the Hoosiers in 2021. CLICK HERE
- COMPLETE LIST OF INDIANA SENIORS: For a complete update on what the Indiana football seniors are doing, CLICK HERE
- TOM ALLEN FINALIST FOR AWARD: Tom Allen was named a finalist for the George Munger College Coach of the Year Award. CLICK HERE
- WOMMACK TALKED WITH ALABAMA ON DEFENDING OSU: Former Indiana DC said he's talked with Alabama on how to defend Ohio State. CLICK HERE
- MICHAEL PENIX ODDS TO WIN 2021 HEISMAN: The odds for the 2021 Heisman Trophy are out, and Michael Penix Jr. is listed as a candidate. CLICK HERE