The Indiana Hoosiers (1-0) and Howard Bison (1-1) are capable of filling up a box score and lighting up the scoreboard. Take a look at each team's statistical leaders heading into the week two matchup in Bloomington.

Passing Leaders

Week 1: Josh Hoover vs. North Texas pic.twitter.com/FOZgIMW5np — Pro Draft Tools (@ProDraftTools) September 6, 2026

Indiana: Josh Hoover (13-16, 231 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs)

Howard: Ja'Shawn Scroggins (28-63, 424 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT)



It is a meeting of polar opposites in quarterback play. Indiana's Josh Hoover was surgical with his passes in IU's Week 1 win, throwing more touchdowns than incompletions. For Howard, Ja'Shawn Scroggins is averaging 15.1 yards per completion, but has completed just 44% of his passes.

Rushing Leaders

Indiana's Turbo Richard (1) runs during the Indiana versus North Texas football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Indiana: Turbo Richard (15 carries, 58 yards, 2 TDs)

Howard: Ja'Shawan Scroggins (28 carries, 88 yards)



Indiana's rushing attack needed a 43-yard touchdown run by backup quarterback Grant Wilson to crack the 100-yard mark. Indiana's leading rusher Turbo Richard can impact the game with the ball in his hands as well. He had 155 all-purpose yards and two rushing touchdowns. With Khobie Martin out for the next few weeks, Richard will get more opportunities to carry the ball.



Scroggins is also Howard's leading rusher. If you take out sacks and the negative 45 yards due to them, he has 133 yards on the ground. He is a capable runner, but he will be facing an Indiana defensive line that has something to prove.

Receiving Leaders

Indiana: Charlie Becker (4 receptions, 64 yards, 2 TDs)

Howard: Se'Quan Osborne (4 receptions, 101 yards, 1 TD)



The Hoosiers have a handful of receivers they can get the ball to and expect them to go down the depth chart this week to get some of the younger players some experience. This is a tough matchup for Howard, who is allowing 257 yards per game through the air.



The Bison have good team speed and their offense can hit the big play, especially through the air. Scroggins, when given time. Against Alabama A&M, Howard hit two 50-plus-yard passes. The Hoosiers will likely be without their starting cornerbacks on Saturday, so watch out for some long throws.

Tackles Leaders

Indiana's Isaiah Jones (46) eyes North Texas' Tayven Jackson (2) during the Indiana versus North Texas football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Indiana: Isaiah Jones (12 total Tackles, 8 solo)

Howard: Aiden Foster (14 total tackles, 10 solo, 1 sack)



Indiana's defense did not tackle well against North Texas as they missed 14 tackles in uncharacteristic fashion. Jones and the rest of the defense will have that hammered into them at practice this week, so expect a better showing.



Aiden Foster can make plays and is coming off of a seven tackle performance against Richmond. He is someone the Indiana offense will have to key on.