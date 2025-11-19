Indiana Opens As Huge Favorite Over Purdue In Old Oaken Bucket Game
Indiana and Purdue have a bye week to rest up for the regular season finale, but oddsmakers already know what to expect in the 2025 Old Oaken Bucket game.
The Hoosiers are 26.5-point favorites over Purdue, and the over/under is 51.5 points, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook on Wednesday. Indiana has -4500 moneyline odds, while Purdue is a +1600 underdog on the moneyline.
Kickoff from Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
Indiana's results against the spread in 2025
- Aug. 30: No. 20 Indiana defeated Old Dominion 27-14 at home as a 23.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (41) went under the 53.5-point line. Record: 1-0
- Sept. 6: No. 23 Indiana defeated Kennesaw State 56-9 at home as a 35.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (65) went over the 51.5-point line. Record: 2-0
- Sept. 12: No. 22 Indiana defeated Indiana State 73-0 at home as a 46.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (73) went over the 60.5-point line. Record: 3-0
- Sept. 20: No. 19 Indiana defeated No. 9 Illinois 63-10 at home as a seven-point favorite (covered). The point total (73) went over the 51.5 point line. Record: 4-0
- Sept. 27: No. 11 Indiana defeated Iowa 20-15 on the road as a 9.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (35) went under the 47.5-point line. Record: 5-0
- Oct. 11: No. 7 Indiana defeated No. 3 Oregon 30-20 on the road as a 6.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (50) went under the 51.5-point line. Record: 6-0
- Oct. 18: No. 3 Indiana defeated Michigan State 38-13 at home as a 26.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (51) went over the 48.5-point line. Record: 7-0
- Oct. 25: No. 2 Indiana defeated UCLA 56-6 at home as a 26.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (62) went over the 53.5-point line. Record: 8-0
- Nov. 1: No. 2 Indiana defeated Maryland 55-10 on the road as a 21.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (65) went over the 51.5-point line. Record: 9-0.
- Nov. 8: No. 2 Indiana defeated Penn State 27-24 on the road as a 13.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (51) went over the 50.5-point line. Record: 10-0
- Nov. 15: No. 2 Indiana defeated Wisconsin 31-7 at home as a 28.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (38) went under the 43.5-point line. Record: 11-0.
Indiana's record against the spread dropped to 6-5 after Saturday's win over Wisconsin, but that didn't affect the Hoosiers' No. 2 spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The point total has gone over the line in seven of Indiana's 11 games this season.
Purdue began the season with a 31-0 home win over Ball State and a 34-17 home win over Southern Illinois, but the Boilermakers have since gone on a nine-game losing streak in coach Barry Odom's first season. They rank 10th among Big Ten teams in total yards per game and second in most yards allowed per game while getting outscored by an average of 10.3 points.
Ryan Browne has taken a majority of the quarterback reps for Purdue this season, completing 59.8% of his passes for 1,915 yards, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions. But it was Malachi Singleton who played most of Saturday's game against Washington, going 16-for-28 for 150 yards and a touchdown.
Purdue's results against the spread in 2025
- Aug. 30: Purdue defeated Ball State 31-0 at home as a 16.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (31) went under the 48.5-point line. Record: 1-0.
- Sept. 6: Purdue defeated Southern Illinois 34-17 at home as a 20.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (51) went under the 52.5-point line. Record: 2-0.
- Sept. 13: Purdue lost 33-17 to USC at home as a 20.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (50) went under the 59.5-point line. Record: 2-1.
- Sept. 20: Purdue lost 56-30 to No. 24 Notre Dame on the road as a 24.5-point underdog (did not cover). The point total (86) went over the 50.5-point line. Record: 2-2.
- Oct. 4: Purdue lost 43-27 to No. 22 Illinois at home as a 7.5-point underdog (did not cover). The point total (70) went over the 54.5-point line. Record: 2-3.
- Oct. 11: Purdue lost 27-20 to Minnesota on the road as a seven-point underdog (pushed). The point total (47) went under the 49.5-point line. Record: 2-4.
- Oct. 18: Purdue lost 19-0 to Northwestern on the road as a three-point underdog (did not cover). The point total (19) went under the 47.5-point line. Record: 2-5.
- Oct. 25: Purdue lost 27-24 to Rutgers at home as a three-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (51) went under the 60.5-point line. Record: 2-6.
- Nov. 1: Purdue lost 21-16 to No. 21 Michigan on the road as a 21.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (37) went under the 48.5-point line. Record: 2-7.
- Nov. 8: Purdue lost 34-10 to No. 1 Ohio State at home as a 30.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (44) went under the 50.5-point line. Record: 2-8.
- Nov. 15: Purdue lost 49-13 to Washington on the road as a 14.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (62) went over the 51.5-point line. Record: 2-9.
Purdue has a 4-6-1 record against the spread this season, and the point total has gone under the line in eight of its 11 games.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.