John Mellencamp To Appear On FOX Big Noon Kickoff Show At Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana’s 6-0 start on the gridiron is a source of pride for all Hoosiers fans. One of the most famous names will be there on Saturday to soak it all in.
Indiana football announced on Friday that singer John Mellencamp will appear on the FOX Big Noon Kickoff show prior to Indiana's Noon ET Big Ten Conference game against Nebraska. It was not announced what time Mellencamp would appear on the show, but it airs starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
The show will take place on the South Lawn near the South End Zone Plaza at Memorial Stadium.
The pregame show broadcast will begin at 10 a.m. and lead up to kick off at Noon ET on FOX. While the show begins at 10 a.m., the pre-show and fan pit will open at 8:30 a.m.
Mellencamp is one of Indiana’s most famous fans. The John Mellencamp Pavilion indoor practice facility is named for him after he donated $1.5 million to help build the $6.5 million facility which opened in 1996.
Mellencamp, a Seymour, Ind. native, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2018. He’s had 28 singles chart on the Billboard Hot 100 in a period from 1979-2006, including 22 that made the Top 40. “Jack & Diane” made it to No. 1 in 1982.
Mellencamp has had 22 albums reach the Billboard 200 album chart.
The first 500 fans at Saturday’s Big Noon Kickoff show will receive an LED Big Noon Kickoff cowboy hat. There will be a $500 award for the best sign. There will be additional ticket giveaways, free food and DJ Amy Robbins will be a part of the show.
Big Noon Kickoff has been a part of FOX’s college football coverage since 2019. It is hosted by Rob Stone and has Matt Leinart, Mark Ingram II, Brady Quinn and Urban Meyer as its studio talent. Bruce Feldman and Tom Rinaldi are also part of the show.
This will be Big Noon Kickoff’s second appearance at Indiana. The first was Oct. 8, 2022 when the Hoosiers hosted Michigan.
Indiana is 6-0 for the first time since 1967 under coach Curt Cignetti. Indiana is tied with Penn Stae and Oregon at the top of the Big Ten with a 3-0 record. Indiana is ranked 16th in the Associated Press Top 25.
Parking and tailgate lots open at 7 a.m. on Saturday. Gates at Memorial Stadium open for fans at 10:30 a.m.
According to Indiana football, all prepaid parking passes are sold out. Free parking is available at the Poplars and Henderson garages with a gameday shuttle that runs from 10 a.m. to kickoff and up to 90 minutes after the game.
Paid parking is available at the Fee Lane and Luddy School garages which are both within walking distance of the stadium.
Related stories on Indiana football
- HOW TO WATCH: All details on how to watch No. 16 Indiana's game against Nebraska. CLICK HERE.
- PREDICTIONS, 3 KEYS FOR NEBRASKA GAME: How does Hoosiers On SI see this game? CLICK HERE.
- RANKING 'DOESN'T MEAN SQUAT': Curt Cignetti said Indiana's ranking "doesn't mean squat" as he tried to keep fans excited, but his Hoosiers humble. CLICK HERE.
- MEET THE OPPONENT: Read all about what Nebraska brings to the table for Saturday's game against the Hoosiers. CLICK HERE.
- INDIANA ADJUSTING TO MORE ATTENTION: Curt Cignetti noted that it's all part of being successful. CLICK HERE.
- WHAT CIGNETTI SAID: Here's what Indiana coach Curt Cignetti said during Monday's press conference as Indiana approaches its homecoming game against Nebraska. CLICK HERE
- JAILIN WALKER EXPECTED TO PLAY: Indiana coach Curt Cignetti gave an injury update on starting linebacker Jailin Walker. CLICK HERE
- AP TOP 25 POLL: Coach Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers had the weekend off, but they climbed two spots to No. 16 in Sunday's AP Top 25 poll ahead of their homecoming game against Nebraska. CLICK HERE
- NEBRASKA GAME SOLD OUT: Indiana announced that its Homecoming game against Nebraska on Oct. 19 is sold out. CLICK HERE.