Jovan Swann's Intelligence Ignites Indiana's Defensive Line

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — When Indiana defensive line coach Kevin Peoples walks into the same room as Jovan Swann, he knows he's not the smartest guy in the room.

Swann's football IQ has been a talking point among all his coaches and teammates.

Swann, who graduated from Stanford in April and is now enrolled in the Kelley School of Business MBA program, joined the Hoosiers this summer as a grad transfer.

"He's a smart guy," Peoples said. "He's a veteran who knows how to handle himself. He comes to work just like a pro."

Head coach Tom Allen has mentioned Swann after both of Indiana's scrimmages the past two weeks, stating how he's impressed with how quickly Swann has adjusted to Indiana's system.

The biggest difference, Swann says, is transitioning from a 3-4 defensive line to a 4-3.

"Playing in a shade has definitely been an adjustment for me. I did a little bit of that at Stanford, but coming here and knowing that I will be in a shade on every down, it changes your mindset," Swann said. "You have to strike a man first instead of reading him, attack and reach as well call it. Being able to play in that style, but also being able to play in the react-attack style, trying to hone both of those in has been a slight challenge."

When Swann first came to Indiana, he wanted to be fierce and the baddest guy on the field.

But he quickly realized that wasn't working for him. His desire to do that made him move too fast, so he quickly scratched that persona.

"You slow things down, you're able to access and analyze what to fix and then how to go climb the ladder from that point," Swann said. "You can't just reach the top of the ladder. You can't just jump to the top of a ladder. You have to climb it one prong at a time."

Swann's teammates have also noticed what be brings to the table.

In what Indiana hopes to be an improved defensive line this season, Swann's presence will be key.

"For a guy like him to come here, he is trying to lead by example," Michael Ziemba said. "He is a pro. He is doing his job every day."

"His football IQ is off the chain," James Head Jr. said. "Whenever something is on the screen that he could see, he will let me know. His football IQ has been helpful for me all of the time."

But the positive qualities about Swann goes both ways. Swann got to be around Indiana's team when they were prepping for the Gator Bowl, and right off the bat, he noticed the focus of the defense.

Although he's still getting to know everybody's name, he's been impressed at how experienced the group seems despite being so young.

"To learn that these guys are first and second year, some of them redshirted, it shocked me," Swann said. "I step on the field, and I'm like, 'Oh, you've been here for a few years,' and no, it's their second year. I'm like, wow, you guys play like veterans, and when the pads come on, you can't really tell."

In Swann's 39 games (19 starts) at defensive end, he has 85 tackles, 49 solo, 11.5 sacks (45 yards), 18.5 for loss (57 yards), nine quarterback hurries, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception and one blocked field goal.

His success on the field is a big reason why Indiana is excited for him this season, and the Hoosiers' mentality is a big reason why Swann wanted to come here and be a part of what they're building.

"I've played in multiple games, bowl games, Pac-12 Championship, and the style of play we have here, just in practice alone, is at a high level," Swann said. "I'm just so glad and happy to be a part of something special."

Related Stories: