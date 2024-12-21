PHOTO GALLERY: Indiana Fans Brave Elements to Support Hoosiers in South Bend
Indiana is in the football postseason for the first time ever, and Hoosiers fans flocked to Notre Dame for Friday night's first-round game against the Fighting Irish. They took the party with them. Here's some great pregame photos.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — It is an unprecedented event in many ways. After a whirlwind 11-1 season, Curt Cignetti and the Indiana Hoosiers have earned their spot in the College Football Playoffs.
Location? A mere 197 miles away and the opponent is very familiar but also very foreign. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have a storied football program, but this playoff game will only mark the 30th meeting of these two teams -- and only the second meeting since 1958.
Regardless of predictions, the Hoosier faithful are traveling into the South Bend area today in hopes of Indiana coming out victorious. Below are some captures of Hoosier Nation as they prep for the big game.
