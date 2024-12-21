Hoosiers Now

PHOTO GALLERY: Indiana Fans Brave Elements to Support Hoosiers in South Bend

Indiana is in the football postseason for the first time ever, and Hoosiers fans flocked to Notre Dame for Friday night's first-round game against the Fighting Irish. They took the party with them. Here's some great pregame photos.

Becky Rigel

Hoosier fans flooded Social Cantina in Mishawaka.
Hoosier fans flooded Social Cantina in Mishawaka. / Tom Brew - Hoosiers on SI

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — It is an unprecedented event in many ways. After a whirlwind 11-1 season, Curt Cignetti and the Indiana Hoosiers have earned their spot in the College Football Playoffs.

Location? A mere 197 miles away and the opponent is very familiar but also very foreign. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have a storied football program, but this playoff game will only mark the 30th meeting of these two teams -- and only the second meeting since 1958.

Regardless of predictions, the Hoosier faithful are traveling into the South Bend area today in hopes of Indiana coming out victorious. Below are some captures of Hoosier Nation as they prep for the big game.

Hoosiers pour into Social Cantina in Mishawaka.
Hoosiers pour into Social Cantina in Mishawaka. / Tom Brew - Hoosiers on SI
A snowman sits near tailgaters on the University of Notre Dame campus before a College Football Playoff first round game betw
A snowman sits near tailgaters on the University of Notre Dame campus before a College Football Playoff first round game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Indiana Hoosiers at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
Longtime Indiana football season ticket holders, Bill and Kathy Jonas made sure their dog "Stevie" was ready for the game.
Longtime Indiana football season ticket holders, Bill and Kathy Jonas made sure their dog "Stevie" was ready for the game. / Kathy Harsh-Jonas via Facebook
ESPN's College Gameday draws a crowd for the show's production.
ESPN's College Gameday draws a crowd for the show's production. / Todd Golden - Hoosiers on SI
Hoosier fans gathered for lunch ahead of the game.
Hoosier fans gathered for lunch ahead of the game. Pictured left to right is Carolyn Niedbalski, Kathy and Bill Jonas and Bill Niedbalski. / Kathy Harsh-Jonas via Facebook
South Bend Police Department K9 looks over the field at Notre Dame Stadium on Thursday night.
South Bend Police Department K9 looks over the field at Notre Dame Stadium on Thursday night. / Sgt. Bryan Miller, South Bend Police Department via Facebook
Former Indiana and current Chicago Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber tailgates in South Bend with Hoosier fans.
Former Indiana and current Chicago Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber tailgates in South Bend with Hoosier fans. / ABC57 via Facebook
Students and fans alike flocked to ESPN's College Gameday production.
Students and fans alike flocked to ESPN's College Gameday production. / Jack Ankony - Hoosiers on SI
