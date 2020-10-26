SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

Point Spread Set for Indiana's Game with Rutgers on Saturday

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Two teams that were big underdogs last week and came out with huge wins will tangle this weekend when Indiana travels to Rutgers in a surprising battle of unbeatens.

The gambling website DraftKings.com released its odds for the weekend college football games, and have installed 1-0 Indiana as an 11.5-point favorite against 1-0 Rutgers.

The Hoosiers stunned then No. 8-ranked Penn State 36-35 in overtime last Saturday, beating a top-10 team for the first time since 1987. And that wasn't even the most shocking win of the weekend in the Big Ten. Rutgers, which had lost 21 Big Ten games in a row, beating Michigan State 38-27 in East Lansing despite being a 12-point underdog.

With the win, Indiana became ranked for the first time this season themselves. The Hoosiers are ranked No. 17 in this week's Associated Press poll and they are ranked No. 19 in the Coaches Poll. It's the highest that Indiana has been ranked since 1993.

Here are the opening lines for the other Big Ten games this weekend, with game times and TV information as well:

Friday night's Big Ten game

  • Minnesota (minus-20.5) at Maryland, 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)  

Saturday's Big Ten games

  • Michigan State at Michigan (minus-25.5), Noon ET (TV: FOX)
  • Purdue (minus-7.5) at Illinois, Noon ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
  • Indiana (minus-11.5) at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
  • Wisconsin (minus-8.5) at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: Fox Sports 1)
  • Northwestern at Iowa (minus-2.5), 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)
  • Ohio State (minus-12.5) vs. Penn State, 7:30 p.m. (TV: ABC)
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

World Series: Game Time, TV Information, Pitching Matchup for Game 5 on Sunday

The series is tied at 2-2 now, and that makes Sunday's game critical as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays fight to gain an edge.

Tom Brew

Kershaw Wins Again: World Series Game Times, TV Info, Pitching Matchups for Final 2 Games

The Los Angeles Dodgers are now one win away from claiming their first World Series title since 1988 after beating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 in Game 5 on Sunday night. After an off day, Game 6 is Tuesday night.

Tom Brew

DraftKings Gambling Site to Refund Lost Bets on Penn State After Questionable Conversion

If you thought Indiana's finish was crazy, the gambling website DraftKings thought so, too. The gambling website is refunding money lost by Penn State bettors because of the controversial call.

Tom Brew

Big Ten Power Rankings: Plenty of Shuffling Already After Week 1

Ohio State still looks like the clear favorite in the Big Ten, but there were plenty of impressive wins elsewhere too, most notably from Michigan, Indiana, Purdue and Northwestern.

Tom Brew

Indiana Stuns No 8. Penn State OT, 36-35

A controversial call on a two-point conversion gave Indiana a victory over Penn State, its first win over a top-10 team in 33 years.

Tom Brew

Former Hoosier Devonte Green Makes Buzzer-Beater in Pro Debut

Former Indiana Hoosiers guard Devonte Green had a memorable pro debut in Greece, banking in a three-pointer at the buzzer for the win for his team Trikoupis BC.

Tom Brew

How to Watch Indiana's Game vs. Penn State on Saturday

The Big Ten finally joins the college football party with a full slate of games on Saturday, including a big showdown with No. 8 Penn State traveling to Bloomington to take on the upstart Indiana Hoosiers.

Tom Brew

Happy 80th Birthday to Former Indiana Coach Bob Knight

It's Oct. 25, 2020, which means legendary Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight turns 80 years old today at his home in Bloomington.

Tom Brew

Dodgers Lead World Series 2-1; Game Time, TV and Pitching Breakdown for Game 4

The Los Angeles Dodgers rode the pitching of Walker Buehler to an easy 6-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the World Series on Friday night. Here's all your information for Game 4, including game time, TV information and pitching matchups.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: None of My Scenarios Had Indiana Beating Penn State This Way

Indiana knocked off No. 8 Penn State in dramatic fashion on Saturday, getting a reasonable result in the most unreasonable way imaginable.

Tom Brew