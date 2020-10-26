Point Spread Set for Indiana's Game with Rutgers on Saturday

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Two teams that were big underdogs last week and came out with huge wins will tangle this weekend when Indiana travels to Rutgers in a surprising battle of unbeatens.

The gambling website DraftKings.com released its odds for the weekend college football games, and have installed 1-0 Indiana as an 11.5-point favorite against 1-0 Rutgers.

The Hoosiers stunned then No. 8-ranked Penn State 36-35 in overtime last Saturday, beating a top-10 team for the first time since 1987. And that wasn't even the most shocking win of the weekend in the Big Ten. Rutgers, which had lost 21 Big Ten games in a row, beating Michigan State 38-27 in East Lansing despite being a 12-point underdog.

With the win, Indiana became ranked for the first time this season themselves. The Hoosiers are ranked No. 17 in this week's Associated Press poll and they are ranked No. 19 in the Coaches Poll. It's the highest that Indiana has been ranked since 1993.

Here are the opening lines for the other Big Ten games this weekend, with game times and TV information as well:

Friday night's Big Ten game

Minnesota (minus-20.5) at Maryland, 7:30 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)

Saturday's Big Ten games