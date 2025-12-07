Social Media Reacts to Indiana’s Magical Win Over Ohio State to Win Big Ten

People doubted the Indiana Hoosiers going into tonight's Big Ten championship game, but Curt Cignetti's squad got the job done. They defeated the No. 1-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes by a score of 13-10 as IU's quest for an undefeated season continues.



This was one of the most thrilling matchups of the season between the two best defenses in the country and the top Heisman Trophy favorites under center. It was potentially a preview of a future matchup in the College Football Playoff next month.

It appeared as though Indiana had squandered its opportunity in the first half with a missed field goal and Fernando Mendoza's interception that led to a Buckeye touchdown. But the Hoosiers came out firing in the second half with an 88-yard scoring drive, and a missed 27-yard field goal sealed the deal.

Mendoza finished with 15-for-23 passing for 222 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, including a magnificent throw to Charlie Becker before the two-minute warning that ended up being the dagger. Despite his turnover in the first quarter, he made some massive throws down the stretch and did it against an elite secondary.



The Hoosiers' defense neutralized the Buckeyes and Julian Sayin all game. It held OSU to 322 total yards and just 4-of-11 conversions on third downs, making them look human for the first time this season and avenging last's year defeat.

NO. 2 INDIANA DEFEATS NO. 1 OHIO STATE TO WIN ITS FIRST BIG TEN TITLE IN 58 YEARS! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/3DMN6aXBYk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 7, 2025

With a little help from college kickers, Sayin's knee going down early on a quarterback sneak, and Mendoza's run-of-the-mill heroics, Indiana has now moved to 13-0 as its magical season continues. What a season it has been for Cignetti and Co.



The loser of this game was always going to receive a bye in the College Football Playoff. But these schools were playing for pride and bragging rights, and IU officially crowned itself the Big Ten champions for the first time since 1967.

The Hoosiers will undoubtedly claim the top spot in the final CFP rankings and be the No. 1 overall seed in the playoff. They will play the winner of the No. 8 and No. 9 game in the quarterfinals in one of the New Year's Six bowl games.



Unsurprisingly, the college football universe went nuts after this nail-biter. Here are some of the best online reactions we gathered from fans on X.

Fernando Mendoza when the lights are brightest and it matters most pic.twitter.com/bbNjvD9aFX — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) December 7, 2025

Same old Ohio State 😂😂😂😂. Get them in a close game and they roll over. No guts. Congrats to Indiana on a great season. Going undefeated in the conference is something only great teams do. Will Ohio ever win the Big 10 again? I can’t wait to hear the excuses. pic.twitter.com/oFCVq87ski — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 7, 2025

I know a lot of people have acknlowedged Curt Cignetti the last two years. I don't think we've all appreciated HOW INSANE IT IS that he built INDIANA into a team that belongs on the same field as Ohio State in such a short amount of time. — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) December 7, 2025

Curt Cignetti got on a mic and said Purdue, Michigan, and Ohio State sucks



Then Indiana wins the Big Ten two years later in Indianapolis pic.twitter.com/jWthnEAT7d — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) December 7, 2025

FERNANDO MENDOZA TO CHARLIE BECKER ‼️



HEISMAN MOMENTpic.twitter.com/WWht8h4M1A — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) December 7, 2025

It took Curt Cignetti just TWO SEASONS to build a team that can beat Ohio State and win the Big Ten Championship. At INDIANA, of all places.



I don’t think people appreciate how incredible it is.



This is the most impressive coaching job in modern football history. — Josh Wilson (@JoshWilsonSB) December 7, 2025

ELIJAH SARRATT & FERNANDO MENDOZA GIVE INDIANA THE LEAD 🗣️



Ohio State hasn't trailed in the second half all season 😬



(via @CFBONFOX) pic.twitter.com/ApxHJgIONA — FanDuel (@FanDuel) December 7, 2025

Ohio State’s Kicker to tie the game LMAOOO😭😭 pic.twitter.com/I5yb24twV9 — Jalen (@JalenWynn) December 7, 2025

What IU win over Ohio State means:

-first outright Big Ten title since 1945

-first Big Ten title since 1967, co-champs that year.

-first win over Ohio State since 1988

-first time being 13-0 in program history — Rick Semmler (@RickSemmler) December 7, 2025

This Fernando Mendoza interview is something I’ve never witnessed before. — RAMEY (@HoodieRamey) December 7, 2025

Curt Cignetti is the best coach in America and I’m tired of acting like that’s a hot take — Mason Heintschel Szn (@neverlosebets) December 7, 2025

Fernando Mendoza



You just shocked the world 🗣️🗣️



Indiana should be the #1 team in the country tomorrow and this is your Heisman winner pic.twitter.com/CMKiHJYqY1 — CFBTalkDaily (@CFBTalkDaily) December 7, 2025

Fernando Mendoza blowing the top off. What a ball. pic.twitter.com/4RPdWRXDlu https://t.co/z60usfZTpw — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) December 7, 2025

If Indiana goes on to win, Ohio State fans will freeze-frame these two stops on that last drive as the reason why.



A literal game of inches. pic.twitter.com/SbW2Q04jAs — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) December 7, 2025

A lot of the complaints online during the contest were about the officiating. Thousands of users online claimed the refs missed multiple holding calls on the Hoosiers.

Perhaps the worst missed Holding call in the history of the sport (on a crucial 3rd down pickup for Indiana) pic.twitter.com/XdGBq7ignc — Ohio’s Tate (@BarstoolTate) December 7, 2025

Ohio State was looking for a holding call here and no call came ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ourrxTDcY0 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 7, 2025