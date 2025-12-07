Social Media Reacts to Indiana’s Magical Win Over Ohio State to Win Big Ten
In this story:
People doubted the Indiana Hoosiers going into tonight's Big Ten championship game, but Curt Cignetti's squad got the job done. They defeated the No. 1-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes by a score of 13-10 as IU's quest for an undefeated season continues.
This was one of the most thrilling matchups of the season between the two best defenses in the country and the top Heisman Trophy favorites under center. It was potentially a preview of a future matchup in the College Football Playoff next month.
It appeared as though Indiana had squandered its opportunity in the first half with a missed field goal and Fernando Mendoza's interception that led to a Buckeye touchdown. But the Hoosiers came out firing in the second half with an 88-yard scoring drive, and a missed 27-yard field goal sealed the deal.
Mendoza finished with 15-for-23 passing for 222 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, including a magnificent throw to Charlie Becker before the two-minute warning that ended up being the dagger. Despite his turnover in the first quarter, he made some massive throws down the stretch and did it against an elite secondary.
The Hoosiers' defense neutralized the Buckeyes and Julian Sayin all game. It held OSU to 322 total yards and just 4-of-11 conversions on third downs, making them look human for the first time this season and avenging last's year defeat.
With a little help from college kickers, Sayin's knee going down early on a quarterback sneak, and Mendoza's run-of-the-mill heroics, Indiana has now moved to 13-0 as its magical season continues. What a season it has been for Cignetti and Co.
The loser of this game was always going to receive a bye in the College Football Playoff. But these schools were playing for pride and bragging rights, and IU officially crowned itself the Big Ten champions for the first time since 1967.
The Hoosiers will undoubtedly claim the top spot in the final CFP rankings and be the No. 1 overall seed in the playoff. They will play the winner of the No. 8 and No. 9 game in the quarterfinals in one of the New Year's Six bowl games.
Unsurprisingly, the college football universe went nuts after this nail-biter. Here are some of the best online reactions we gathered from fans on X.
A lot of the complaints online during the contest were about the officiating. Thousands of users online claimed the refs missed multiple holding calls on the Hoosiers.