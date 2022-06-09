Three-Star Athlete Jaylen Aborom Schedules Indiana Visit

Indiana class of 2023 target Jaylen Aborom will meet with Tom Allen and the Indiana coaching staff on an official visit from June 17 to June 19.

Aborom is a three-star recruit out of Oak Grove High School in Hattiesburg, Miss. He is listed as an athlete because of his experience playing defensive back and wide receiver in high school. According to Drew White of 247Sports, Aborom projects as a defensive back in college, and his size, speed and athletic ability make him one of the more coveted athletes in Mississippi.

As a sophomore at Oak Grove, Aborom made 41 solo tackles and 61 total tackles. He also proved to be a big-time game changer with two forced fumbles, two recovered fumbles, six interceptions and three pick-sixes. In the 2020 6A state title game, Aborom tied the game with six minutes remaining after returning an interception for a touchdown.Oak Grove went on to defeat Oxford 29-28 in this game

During his junior season, Aborom was the star of the game in Oak Grove's Region 3-6A win over Pearl, finishing with 107 receiving yards, two receiving touchdowns and an interception. Indiana head coach Tom Allen has discussed his desire to add explosive athletes on the outside, and Aborom appears to fit that mold with impact plays on both sides of the ball.

Aborom took a visit to Ole Miss in April, and holds offers from Indiana, Arkansas State, Austin Peay, Colorado State, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, South Alabama, Southeastern Louisiana, Southern Miss and Tulane.

If he chooses to attend Indiana University, Aborom will join a 2023 class consisting of a trio of three-star recruits. This class includes tight end Sam West from Greensburg, Ind., quarterback Broc Lowry from Canfield, Ohio and offensive lineman William Larkins from Hollywood, Fla.

