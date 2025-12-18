Tom Allen Happy For Indiana's Success And School's Investment In Football

The transfer portal has played a huge role in Indiana becoming in the nation's No. 1 team. But coach Curt Cignetti also did an excellent job evaluating and retaining certain players who had already been in the program.

That's led to several holdovers from former head coach Tom Allen's rosters playing key roles in the 13-0 Hoosiers' success. Wide receivers Omar Cooper Jr., Charlie Becker and E.J. Williams Jr. have made some of the most clutch catches of the season. Four of the five starting offensive linemen were recruited to Indiana by Allen, including Drew Evans, Kahlil Benson, Bray Lynch and Big Ten offensive lineman of the year Carter Smith.

Safety Louis Moore was one of Indiana's six AP All-Americans, while defensive backs Amare Ferrell and Jamari Sharpe and linebacker Isaiah Jones have helped the Hoosiers build the nation's No. 2 scoring defense. Kicker Nico Radicic was an Allen recruit, too, and he's 15-for-16 on field goals and 71-for-71 on extra points this season.

Observing from his new role as Clemson's defensive coordinator following on season with the same title at Penn State, Allen is proud of his former players' success at Indiana.

"Super happy for the players. I've texted a bunch of them, their parents," Allen said. "Just so happy for them. A bunch of those guys are playing for them. We got one who was the Big Ten player of the year on the offensive line. The kicker is doing extremely well. Receivers, a bunch of linemen, DBs, one of the linebackers. Just really, really happy for those guys."

Allen coached Indiana while college athletics underwent major changes with players being able to profit off their name, image and likeness and transfer without sitting out a year. That led to heavy roster turnover each of his last three seasons at Indiana, as the program's momentum slowed from two bowl appearances in 2019-20 to a 9-27 run from 2021-23.

He's glad the school has shown a greater financial commitment to football lately, which has helped Indiana retain coaches and bring in talented transfers and high school recruits.

"Just really happy that they've chosen to invest in football," Allen said. "That's something they know they needed to do, said that when I left, and they had not done that in the past at a level that was necessary. And it's been awesome to see them recognize that and invest and be able to see them be rewarded for that."