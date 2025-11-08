Indiana Edges Out Penn State on Omar Cooper Jr.’s Game-Winning Catch
Just when you thought Indiana’s season couldn't get any more cinematic, it did.
The No. 2 Hoosiers, threatened during a thrilling fourth quarter, defeated Penn State 27–24 Saturday thanks to one of the most memorable catches of the decade.
With Indiana facing third-and-goal in the final minute, the Nittany Lions sent aggressive pressure toward Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Falling away, Mendoza sought wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. in the back of the end zone—and found him for a mind-bending game-winning catch.
Cooper hauled in the pass, barely tapped a foot to the ground, and fell to a heap in front of Penn State security personnel presumably preparing for a field rush.
The win continues a dream season for Indiana, which has not enjoyed an undefeated season since 1945.
The Hoosiers are scheduled to play Wisconsin and Purdue before a potential trip to the Big Ten championship the first week of December.
More College Football on Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.