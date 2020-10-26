SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

Indiana Not Happy With Offensive Line Performance in Season-Opener

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — With 2:30 to go in Indiana's season-opener against Penn State, the Hoosiers had the ball down 21-20.

On the first play of the drive, Penn State defensive end Shaka Toney blew by Matthew Bedford and sacked Michael Penix Jr. for a five-yard loss.

The next play, Toney did the exact same thing, this time sacking Penix for a loss of six.

On third down, Toney got a QB hurry on Penix to force an incompletion. After a fourth down incompletion, Penn State had the ball, up one, with 1:47 left. Indiana's drive summary was four plays for minus-11 yards in 43 seconds.

Luckily, the Hoosiers let Penn State score and eventually made the comeback to win by one in overtime, but the struggles of the offensive line on that specific possession were a concern throughout the entire game.

Tom Allen made it known during his Monday media availability following the game.

"I was disappointed in our offensive line," Allen said. "I am just going to call what it is. I just did not think we played as well as I believe we can."

USATSI_15109875
Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) watches his pass while being tackled during the second half of the game at Memorial Stadium.Marc Lebryk/USA TODAY Sports

Indiana's offense struggled to find a rhythm for a majority of the game.

All of that isn't on the offensive line. Penix missed some throws, some receivers dropped a couple, but overall, the line struggled.

Stevie Scott, despite having two rushing touchdowns, only averaged 2.9 yards per carry. He finished the game with 20 carries for 57 yards.

"I was disappointed in that and I think it affected our whole offense and just the whole execution," Allen said.

Indiana has undergone a number of changes to the front five this season. Harry Crider is the new starter at center. Bedford and Caleb Jones swapped sides — Bedford is playing right tackle  and Jones is playing left tackle.

At left guard, Mike Katic got his first collegiate start Saturday, and Mackenzie Nworah started at right guard.

So there was a lot of new pieces to integrate and the continuity still needs to be formed.

The team knows they struggled on Saturday, but it was just the first game of the season, and there's plenty of time to improve.

"I just wanted to point it out and I am not going to say anything that's just not true," Allen said. "We talked about it as a staff. We are very open and honest with each other so those are things we have to fix."

Offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said the offense as a whole didn't execute as well as he has seen them in fall camp.

He took the blame for that, but he was happy with how they played at the end of the fourth quarter and overtime, stepping up when they needed to.

That was what Allen was happy with, too, overcoming adversity and coming out on top with the win. As many heard him say in the locker room after the game, he believes the best is yet to come for the Indiana Hoosiers.

"We did a lot of things wrong as well but just really encouraged by the ability to focus when it counted the most and make those plays," Allen said. "That kind of summarizes all the different things of a game like that that are different than you expected. A lot of situations were created and we got to work through them as a team."

Related Stories:

  • INDIANA NAMED NATIONAL TEAM OF THE WEEK: The FWAA named Indiana football as the team of the week for the weekend of Oct. 24. CLICK HERE
  • JAMAR JOHNSON RECEIVES BIG TEN HONORS: For the first time in his career, Jamar Johnson received Big Ten honors after an impressive performance against Penn State. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA RANKED NO. 17 IN AP POLL: Indiana has their highest ranking in 27 years in the AP poll. CLICK HERE
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

World Series: Game Time, TV Information, Pitching Matchup for Game 5 on Sunday

The series is tied at 2-2 now, and that makes Sunday's game critical as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays fight to gain an edge.

Tom Brew

Report Card: Doling out Grades for Indiana in Win over Penn State

Indiana beat Penn State on Saturday despite being outgained by a wide margin. In the end, none of that mattered in the 36-35 overtime victory, but it did have a bearing on the first report card of the season.

Tom Brew

Point Spread Set for Indiana's Game with Rutgers on Saturday

In a surprising battle of unbeatens in Piscataway, N.J., Indiana is still a big favorite over Greg Schiano's Scarlet Knights on Saturday afternoon.

Tom Brew

Kershaw Wins Again: World Series Game Times, TV Info, Pitching Matchups for Final 2 Games

The Los Angeles Dodgers are now one win away from claiming their first World Series title since 1988 after beating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 in Game 5 on Sunday night. After an off day, Game 6 is Tuesday night.

Tom Brew

DraftKings Gambling Site to Refund Lost Bets on Penn State After Questionable Conversion

If you thought Indiana's finish was crazy, the gambling website DraftKings thought so, too. The gambling website is refunding money lost by Penn State bettors because of the controversial call.

Tom Brew

Big Ten Power Rankings: Plenty of Shuffling Already After Week 1

Ohio State still looks like the clear favorite in the Big Ten, but there were plenty of impressive wins elsewhere too, most notably from Michigan, Indiana, Purdue and Northwestern.

Tom Brew

Indiana Stuns No 8. Penn State OT, 36-35

A controversial call on a two-point conversion gave Indiana a victory over Penn State, its first win over a top-10 team in 33 years.

Tom Brew

Former Hoosier Devonte Green Makes Buzzer-Beater in Pro Debut

Former Indiana Hoosiers guard Devonte Green had a memorable pro debut in Greece, banking in a three-pointer at the buzzer for the win for his team Trikoupis BC.

Tom Brew

How to Watch Indiana's Game vs. Penn State on Saturday

The Big Ten finally joins the college football party with a full slate of games on Saturday, including a big showdown with No. 8 Penn State traveling to Bloomington to take on the upstart Indiana Hoosiers.

Tom Brew

Happy 80th Birthday to Former Indiana Coach Bob Knight

It's Oct. 25, 2020, which means legendary Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight turns 80 years old today at his home in Bloomington.

Tom Brew