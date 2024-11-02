WATCH: D'Angelo Ponds Blocks Punt, Indiana Takes 23-10 Lead After Safety
Indiana cornerback D'Angelo Ponds started off the second half strong by blocking a Michigan State punt, which was batted out of the end zone for a safety. Watch the highlight below.
Indiana cornerback D'Angelo Ponds earned the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week Award last week after making two interceptions against Washington.
On Saturday at Michigan State, his impact extended to special teams. Indiana's defense forced a quick three and out, which meant Michigan State would punt from its own goal line.
Ponds burst off the left side untouched and blocked a punt from Michigan State's Ryan Eckley. The ball was loose in the end zone, and Eckley batted it out of bounds, which is a safety. That play gave the Hoosiers a 23-10 lead after trailing 10-0 in the first quarter.
For live updates on today's game between Indiana and Michigan State, follow Todd Golden's live blog HERE.
