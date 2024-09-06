Hoosiers Now

WATCH: Indiana Scores 38-Yard Touchdown, Takes Early Lead Against Western Illinois

Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke connected with wide receiver Andison Coby for a 38-yard touchdown early in Friday's game against Western Illinois.

Jack Ankony

Indiana's Kurtis Rourke (9) passes against Florida International at Memorial Stadium.
Indiana's Kurtis Rourke (9) passes against Florida International at Memorial Stadium. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana came out firing on the opening drive against Western Illinois.

On the fifth play of the game, quarterback Kurtis Rourke lofted a deep ball to wide receiver Andison Coby, who beat his defender for a 38-yard touchdown reception. That play gave Indiana a 7-0 lead after the game's first possession.

In his Indiana debut last week against Florida International, Rourke completed 15-of-24 pass attempts for 180 yards, one touchdown and zero turnovers in the Hoosiers' 31-7 win.

