WATCH: Indiana Scores 38-Yard Touchdown, Takes Early Lead Against Western Illinois
Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke connected with wide receiver Andison Coby for a 38-yard touchdown early in Friday's game against Western Illinois.
In this story:
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana came out firing on the opening drive against Western Illinois.
On the fifth play of the game, quarterback Kurtis Rourke lofted a deep ball to wide receiver Andison Coby, who beat his defender for a 38-yard touchdown reception. That play gave Indiana a 7-0 lead after the game's first possession.
In his Indiana debut last week against Florida International, Rourke completed 15-of-24 pass attempts for 180 yards, one touchdown and zero turnovers in the Hoosiers' 31-7 win.
For updates and opinion on Friday's game between Indiana and Western Illinois, follow along with our live blog HERE.
Related stories on Indiana football
- AVAILABILITY REPORT: Indiana listed four players out and one player questionable, JoJo Johnson, for Friday's game against Western Illinois. CLICK HERE
- OPENING LINE: Coach Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers are huge favorites in their second game of the 2024 season against FCS opponent Western Illinois. CLICK HERE
- HOW TO WATCH: Indiana football continues the 2024 season against the Western Illinois Leathernecks on Friday at 7 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, the latest on the point spread, series history, coaching information and more. CLICK HERE
- MEET THE OPPONENT: Struggling Western Illinois comes to Memorial Stadium to try to shake off a long losing streak. CLICK HERE.
- WHY PLAY FCS TEAMS? Indiana plays Western Illinois on Friday. Why do the Hoosiers, and so many other Big Ten teams, play FCS teams? An explainer. CLICK HERE.
- CIGNETTI COMMENTS FROM RADIO SHOW: Curt Cignetti's highlights from his weekly radio show. CLICK HERE.
- PREDICTIONS AND 3 KEYS FOR WESTERN ILLINOIS GAME: Read about our predictions and three keys for Indiana to prevail against Western Illinois on Friday. CLICK HERE.
Published