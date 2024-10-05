WATCH: Indiana WR Ke'Shawn Williams Won't Be Denied On 52-Yard Catch
EVANSTON, Ill. – Indiana wide receiver Ke'Shawn Williams has been a clutch target for Indiana this season. Going into Saturday's game at Northwestern, three of his nine catches were for touchdowns.
Williams added one more touchdown in the third quarter, a 13-yard catch on a lob thrown against the grain by Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke, but Williams saved his most impressive play for later in the third period.
With 1:27 left in the quarter, Indiana faced 2nd-and-10 from its own 38-yard line. Rourke dropped back and Williams ran a tight crossing route from the left sideline.
Williams dodged two Northwestern tacklers right after he caught the ball. He spun and broke two more tackles before he got an Indiana convoy on the right sideline. He broke another tackle before he was finally hauled down by Northwestern's Braden Turner at the Northwestern 10-yard line.
Alas, the Hoosiers didn't take maximum advantage of Williams' heroics. Nicolas Radicic booted a 28-yard field goal at the start of the fourth quarter to stake Indiana to a 27-17 lead.
Related stories on Indiana football
- PREDICTION, THREE KEYS FOR NORTHWESTERN GAME: What does Indiana need to do to prevail at Northwestern? CLICK HERE.
- LIVE BLOG: Read about the Indiana-Northwestern game as it happens. CLICK HERE.
- INJURY REPORT: Here's the availability report for the Indiana-Northwestern contest. CLICK HERE.