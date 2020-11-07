SI.com
What Kirk Herbstreit Said on College Gameday

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Below is what Kirk Herbstreit had to say about the Big Ten on College Gameday on Saturday.

On Northwestern

Herbstreit was very impressed with the former Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey leading the wildcats to a 2-0 start to the season.

He said Ramsey gives Northwestern something they haven't had in awhile, and that's stability at the QB position.

He is also big on the Wildcats' defense, and he thinks they will defeat Nebraska today.

On Penn State

Herbstreit was pleased with how the Nittany Lions competed against Ohio State last week despite suffering a loss.

He believes they will have no problem handling Maryland today.

Herbstreit also made the bold prediction that he doesn't think Penn State is going to lose another game for the rest of the season.

On Ohio State

The Buckeyes have Rutgers this week, and as expected, the whole panel chose Ohio State.

Herbstreit talked about how good Justin Fields is, how good their receiving core is and how good their defensive line is.

He doesn't think anyone in the Big Ten is defeating Ohio State this season.

On Michigan

Herbstreit believes this is a must-win for Michigan.

All the pressure on head coach Jim Harbaugh is the big news surrounding this game.

Herbstreit was a lot nicer to Indiana's chances in this game than the rest of the panel was.

There was a whole package on Michigan and the struggles they've had to win the big game, so there wasn't a whole lot of time spent talking about the Hoosiers.

No. 13 Indiana will host No. 23 Michigan at noon ET inside Memorial Stadium on FS1.

