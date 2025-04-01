With Tyler Morris Injury, Indiana Receiving Corps Short On Experience For Spring Practice
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – At first glance at the Mellencamp Pavilion on Tuesday, you wouldn’t suspect that Indiana’s wide receiving corps was facing a bit of a numbers crunch.
On the field with new quarterback Fernando Mendoza were wide receivers Elijah Sarratt, Omar Cooper Jr. and E.J. Williams – none of them a surprise to be running with the ones.
It’s what you didn’t see that is cause for some minor concern.
Michigan transfer receiver Tyler Morris was not on the field on Tuesday, and Indiana coach Curt Cignetti delivered bad news why.
“We’ve stayed relatively healthy, with the exception of (wide receiver) Tyler Morris, who had a non-contact knee injury and will require surgery and will miss a season,” Cignetti said.
Morris was recruited from Big Ten rival Michigan. He had 39 career catches for 470 yards and three touchdown catches. In 2024, Morris had his finest season, with 23 catches for 248 yards and two touchdowns.
Given how many receivers Indiana typically uses, Morris certainly would have been in the mix for regular playing time.
Morris was also one of the most experienced receivers on the field for spring practices. Once you get past the trio of Sarratt, Cooper and Williams, the Hoosiers have few proven receivers.
Makai Jackson had 73 career receptions at Appalachian State, but he has also been limited due to a hamstring injury, according to Cignetti.
Charlie Becker has one career catch at Indiana, but no one else on the roster has a reception at the FBS level.
“We’re thin number-wise, that’s for sure. We’re bringing a number of walk-ons in the summer and in the fall camps,” Cignetti said.
It has reached the point where tight end Sam West has been deputized to run routes in the slot in some sets.
Indiana may not be where it wants to be from an experience standpoint, but it still has a lot of promising targets that new quarterback Fernando Mendoza can work with to get his timing down. Joining Sarratt, Cooper and Williams on the field with Mendoza on Tuesday was Tennessee transfer tight end Holden Staes.
Cignetti thinks that the receiver group has a lot of potential – even for the players who don’t have a lot of experience yet.
“I mean, I like our top line guys. I like (Omar) Cooper, (Elijah) Sarratt, E.J. (Williams), (Charlie) Becker, I like those guys. And I think (Lebron) Bond and (Myles) Kendrick, they have a future,” Cignetti said.
Cignetti also noted that promising freshman Davion Chandler will arrive by fall camp.
That doesn’t necessarily mean Indiana will stand pat. There’s another transfer portal window opening on April 16 that lasts for nine days. That window opens one day before Indiana’s spring game, which will take place at 8 p.m. April 17.
“Will we go shopping for another capable guy? In case, you know, we have an injury? Perhaps,” Cignetti said.
