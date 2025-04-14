11 Teams Showing Interest in Iowa Hawkeyes’ Transfer Forward
Iowa Hawkeyes transfer forward Seydou Traore is receiving interest from 11 programs in the transfer portal.
Traore appeared in 27 games for the Hawkeyes, starting in 12 of them. He averaged 5.9 points, three rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. He shot 43.6 percent from the field and 26.5 percent from three.
Traore saw his role diminish from his freshman season to his sophomore campaign. He spent his freshman year at Manhattan University, playing 32.4 minutes per game compared to 16.6 for Iowa.
By entering the transfer portal, Traore is likely looking for a program where he can have a bigger role. The teams interested in Traore are Memphis, Alabama, Washington State , Penn State , Georgia Tech , George Washington , Seton Hall , West Virginia , FAU , Colorado State , and UNLV.
The Hawkeyes' men's basketball program has undergone many changes this offseason. They fired longtime head coach Fran McCaffrey and brought in Ben McCollum.
McCollum led Drake to a 31-4 record this season and will look to retool Iowa to make a deep NCAA Tournament run in 2026.
McCollum landed the No.2 overall player in the transfer portal in Bennett Stirtz, but the Hawkeyes have also lost some talent.
Iowa has already lost Josh Dix, Pryce Sandfort, Owen Freeman, and Brock Harding in the transfer portal. With Traore on the way out, McCollum will need to add more to rebuild their rotation.
