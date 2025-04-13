Viral Video of Caitlin Clark Scorching Men's Team in Practice Has Fans Buzzing
Former Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark has fans buzzing after a video showed her scorching a men's practice team.
Clark had 22 points in the span of two minutes of this scrimmage. This is just one of the many impressive feats she accomplished at Iowa.
Clark set the NCAA women's record for points per game, averaging 28.4 points across her four seasons. She also averaged 7.1 rebounds, 8.2 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 46.2 percent from the floor and 37.7 percent from deep.
Clark earned many awards at Iowa, including two Wooden Awards.
Clark's dominance at Iowa and in scrimmages against a men's practice team has transferred to the WNBA. Clark averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game in her rookie campaign. She shot 41.7 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from three.
Clark was an All-Star, won Rookie of the Year, earned All-WNBA First Team honors, and finished fourth in MVP voting. It was one of the most impressive rookie seasons in WNBA history.
Clark is continuing to grow her legend, and she is set for a great second campaign with the Indiana Fever.
