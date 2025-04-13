Iowa Hawkeyes Linked to Mammoth DB in Transfer Portal
The Iowa Hawkeyes are losing a couple of very key defensive backs to the NFL Draft this offseason, so that's definitely somewhat of an area of concern heading into 2025.
Fortunately, Iowa could dip into the transfer portal in order to find some solutions, and for as much as head coach Kirk Ferentz is typically opposed to utilizing the portal, a phenomenal option just became available for the Hawkeyes: Illinois State cornerback Mark Cannon Jr.
Cannon has decided to enter the transfer portal and should instantly become one of the more sought after defenders available this spring.
Why? Because the Skokie, Il. native stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 205 pounds, making him quite the physical specimen at the cornerback position.
Riley Donald of Hawkeyes Wire has already linked Iowa to Cannon, noting that its defensive backfield could use a lift.
"It is no secret that the secondary is a position of need for the Iowa Hawkeyes," Donald wrote. "After transfer portal departures, graduates, and NFL draft declarations, the Hawkeyes are looking to replenish a group that has been extremely talented and sound for the last decade."
This past season, Cannon racked up 82 tackles, three interceptions, a forced fumble and eight passes defended, earning a Second-Team All-Missouri Valley Conference selection.
What's more, Cannon still has a couple of years of eligibility remaining, so Iowa would be able to have him for two full seasons.
The Hawkeyes are well known for being a stingy defensive team, so bringing Cannon into the mix seems like a natural fit for them.
