Iowa Hawkeyes Linked to Mammoth DB in Transfer Portal

The Iowa Hawkeyes have been connected to a mammoth defensive back in the NCAA transfer portal.

Matthew Schmidt

Dec 5, 2015; Indianapolis, IN, USA; A Iowa Hawkeyes helmet sits on the side line during the the Big Ten Conference football championship game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan State Spartans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
The Iowa Hawkeyes are losing a couple of very key defensive backs to the NFL Draft this offseason, so that's definitely somewhat of an area of concern heading into 2025.

Fortunately, Iowa could dip into the transfer portal in order to find some solutions, and for as much as head coach Kirk Ferentz is typically opposed to utilizing the portal, a phenomenal option just became available for the Hawkeyes: Illinois State cornerback Mark Cannon Jr.

Cannon has decided to enter the transfer portal and should instantly become one of the more sought after defenders available this spring.

Why? Because the Skokie, Il. native stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 205 pounds, making him quite the physical specimen at the cornerback position.

Riley Donald of Hawkeyes Wire has already linked Iowa to Cannon, noting that its defensive backfield could use a lift.

"It is no secret that the secondary is a position of need for the Iowa Hawkeyes," Donald wrote. "After transfer portal departures, graduates, and NFL draft declarations, the Hawkeyes are looking to replenish a group that has been extremely talented and sound for the last decade."

This past season, Cannon racked up 82 tackles, three interceptions, a forced fumble and eight passes defended, earning a Second-Team All-Missouri Valley Conference selection.

What's more, Cannon still has a couple of years of eligibility remaining, so Iowa would be able to have him for two full seasons.

The Hawkeyes are well known for being a stingy defensive team, so bringing Cannon into the mix seems like a natural fit for them.

Published
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

