Green Bay Packers Predicted to Land Sleeper Playmaker from Iowa
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Luke Lachey is predicted to land with the Green Bay Packers late in the 2025 NFL Draft. The mock draft has Lachey going to Green Bay in the 7th round with the 239th overall pick.
Lachey had 28 receptions for 231 yards last season for the Hawkeyes. He was a solid contributor for Iowa as a pass catcher.
Lachey is projected to go in the 6th or 7th round of the draft. In the NFL, Lachey could contribute as a special teams player and a third or fourth tight end.
Johnson excels at getting leverage on routes and making contested catches. He has great size but will need to improve as a blocker at the next level.
A team like the Green Bay Packers, who have two solid tight ends in Tucker Kraft and Luke Musgrave, could use a depth tight end like Lachey.
While Lachey heads off to the NFL, the Hawkeyes will need senior Addison Ostrenga to step up as their number one tight end.
Iowa went 8-5 last season, but with impactful offensive players like Lachey and Kaleb Johnson headed to the NFL, they will need players to step up to fill their roles.
