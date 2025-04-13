Inside The Hawkeyes

Green Bay Packers Predicted to Land Sleeper Playmaker from Iowa

The Green Bay Packers are predicted to land Iowa tight end Luke Lachey late in the draft.

Oct 5, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Luke Lachey (85) walks off the field after losing to Ohio State Buckeyes after the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium.
Oct 5, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Luke Lachey (85) walks off the field after losing to Ohio State Buckeyes after the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. / Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Luke Lachey is predicted to land with the Green Bay Packers late in the 2025 NFL Draft. The mock draft has Lachey going to Green Bay in the 7th round with the 239th overall pick.

Lachey had 28 receptions for 231 yards last season for the Hawkeyes. He was a solid contributor for Iowa as a pass catcher.

Lachey is projected to go in the 6th or 7th round of the draft. In the NFL, Lachey could contribute as a special teams player and a third or fourth tight end.

Iowa tight end Luke Lachey (TE14) participates in drills
Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa tight end Luke Lachey (TE14) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Johnson excels at getting leverage on routes and making contested catches. He has great size but will need to improve as a blocker at the next level.

A team like the Green Bay Packers, who have two solid tight ends in Tucker Kraft and Luke Musgrave, could use a depth tight end like Lachey.

While Lachey heads off to the NFL, the Hawkeyes will need senior Addison Ostrenga to step up as their number one tight end.

Iowa went 8-5 last season, but with impactful offensive players like Lachey and Kaleb Johnson headed to the NFL, they will need players to step up to fill their roles.

