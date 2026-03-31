2026 Iowa Mr. Basketball Set to Visit With Hawkeyes

First-year head coach Ben McCollum hasn't had a ton of time to win recruiting battles, but now he's in line to win his biggest yet.

The Iowa Hawkeyes know they'll have a few players enter the transfer portal, and they already know they'll be without star guards Bennett Stirtz and Tavion Banks.

2026 Iowa Mr. Basketball winner Jaidyn Coon recently reopened his recruitment after signing with Creighton back on May 15, 2025.

Coon officially signed his letter of intent on Nov. 12, 2025, but later decommitted on March 24, 2026. Now, McCollum has a visit lined up with Mr. Basketball and it's set to begin on March 31.

Iowa Secures Massive Visit With Jaidyn Coon

D1 Minnesota announced the visit on social media as Iowa is officially back in the running for the Stork Lake native. To no surprise, Coon plays for Storm Lake High School and 247Sports lists him as the No. 3 player in the state.

Whether he's No. 3 or No. 1, the title of Mr. Basketball in 2026 proves just how great of a player he truly is. Iowa always loves to keep the best players in-state, so this would be a massive win for all parties involved.

Coon stands 6-foot-6, 180 pounds and is listed as a small forward. Iowa knows its biggest priorities in the portal are adding a guard and center. Coon might not fit either of those builds, but this is a quality depth piece that could pay off big time in a few years.

Iowa Only Has One Class of 2026 Recruit

2026 wing prospect Jaidyn Coon will be making an official visit to Iowa starting tomorrow. He recently reopened his recruitment after signing with Creighton in the fall. — HawkeyeReport.com (@HawkeyeReport) March 31, 2026

Recruiting at a new school is something that takes time but McCollum bringing a bunch of Drake players to an Elite Eight with Iowa is a sight to behold. His first few years with the program are going to take some time to build an identity, but now the goal is crystal clear. If McCollum can get that roster to the Elite Eight, the sky truly is the limit.

Coon decommitted from Creighton for a reason, so now it's up for Iowa to get the job done. Coon will likely leave town having not made up his mind just yet. There will be more visits to come, but Iowa needs to give him something to think about. Neither he nor their only other commit, Ethan Harris, will see a ton of playing time a year from now, but that doesn't mean in 2-3 years these two couldn't be the focal points of the entire program.

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