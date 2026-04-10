Iowa Forward Enters Transfer Portal After March Madness Heroics

The Iowa Hawkeyes already have some big shoes to fill with the departure of guard Bennett Stirtz to the NBA Draft. Now, head coach Ben McCollum will also need to find a way to move the Hawkeyes forward without junior forward Alvaro Folgueiras.



According to Jonathan Givony of Draft Express, Folgueiras is entering the transfer portal after one season in Iowa City. The Malaga, Spain native shared his goodbyes to Hawkeye Nation on his Instagram account, writing that he is "forever grateful" for his time with the school.

During his time in Iowa, Folgueiras averaged 20.8 minutes in 37 games, averaging 8.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He transferred to Iowa from Robert Morris University, where he spent the first two years of his career and was named Horizon League Player of the Year for the 2024-25 season.



Folgueiras' minutes suffered after leaving RMU, and he started just one game for Iowa. However, he was a huge contributor to the Hawkeyes' NCAA tournament run, culminating in their first Elite Eight appearance in 39 years.



The junior forward sank a massive three to upset No. 1 seed Florida in the second round, securing a spot in the Sweet 16. Though his play quieted in the later rounds of the tournament, the moment was unforgettable for Hawkeyes fans.

Iowa's Future Uncertain After Alvaro Folgueiras, Bennett Stirtz Departures

While Iowa has a solid roster of returning players (Folgueiras is the only player to enter the portal thus far), questions still remain about the future. Guard Tavion Banks has vowed he will return to Iowa if he is granted additional eligibility after playing two seasons at the junior college level under McCollum at Drake.

The Hawkeyes' roster will have some returning upperclassmen and are bringing in two four-star prospects in Ethan Harris and Jaidyn Coon, but replacing Stirtz, Folgueiras and possibly Banks is going to be a tall task.



They'll need to find at least one excellent shooting guard and now must fill a 6-foot-10 hole with Folgueiras' departure.

Of course, Iowa can also use the transfer portal to its advantage. Adding a splashy name like Daniel Freitag or Naithan George would complement their existing core of veterans and fresh commits. Though McCollum has said he's not looking for the perfect fit and wants players with the right personalities, he'll want to get as close as possible to build on this season's success.