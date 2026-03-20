The Best (and Worst) March Madness Moments in Iowa MBB History

The Iowa Hawkeyes are 31-31 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.

They seem to lose more games than they win which makes sense as it's been quite some time since they've done some damage in the tournament .

This is a Hawkeyes squad with three Final Four appearances, though the most recent of those was during the 1979-80 season.

Iowa has had one shot to win it all, that being in 1995-56 when they made it to the National Championship game against San Francisco. Other than that, it's safe to say tournament success has eluded them.

Best Moment: Return to Final Four in 1979-80

There probably aren't too many people reading this that remember the last time Iowa made it this far in the NCAA Tournament.

The Hawkeyes were ranked as high as No. 10 that year as they finished 23-10 overall. Four of theri five starters finished in double digits against Louisville but it wasn't enough as they gave up 46 second-half point and fell, 80-72.

Worst Moment: Blowing It As No. 2 Seed in 2020-21 Tournament

The Luka Garza days were certainly taken for granted as Iowa had a deep run in them but were upset by No. 7 Oregon in the second round, 95-80.

It was an all around horrendous night as Iowa came into that season ranked No. 5 in the AP Poll. Fresh off a year where the tournament was cancelled, Iowa was poised to make a return to the Final Four but they blew it.

Worst Moment: Following It Up With a Two-Year Tournament Drought

There have certainly been longer droughts in tournament history , including seven straight years from 2006-13, but these last two have been incredibly difficult.

Iowa went from being ranked in the AP Top 25 eight of 10 years from 2013-23 to missing the tournament entirely these last two years. That marked the end of Fran McCaffery's time in Iowa City, though he went to Penn this year and made the tournament in his first attempt.

Best Moment: Making the Tournament in Ben McCollum's First Season

There were certainly some great moments from 1980-88, but it's important to look towards the future. Iowa hasn't made it out of the third round since the 1998-99 season, so it's only a matter of time before everything gets back on track.

McCollum took a bunch of Drake transfers and made them into quality B1G players. With Clemson on the horizon, it's time to see if Iowa can win their first tournament game since Garza was on the team.

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