Caitlin Clark's Iowa Homecoming Already Sold Out
Iowa Hawkeyes legend Caitlin Clark is coming home. Well, sort of.
Clark's Indiana Fever will be playing a preseason game against the Brazilian National Team at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on May 4, and the game is already sold out.
What's more, tickets were gone within an hour.
Of course, Clark spent four seasons at Iowa between 2020-21 and 2023-24, establishing herself as one of the greatest players in the history of women's college basketball.
Throughout her tenure with the Hawkeyes, Clark led the country in both scoring and assists three times and holds the NCAA women's record for a career scoring average at 28.4 points per game.
Clark won the Player of the Year award in each of her final two campaigns at Iowa City and boasted lifetime averages of 8.2 assists and 7.1 rebounds to go along with her scoring output. She shot 46.2 percent from the floor, 37.7 percent from three-point range and 85.8 percent from the free-throw line.
The West Des Moines native was then selected by the Fever with the first overall pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft. She went on to log 19.2 points, 8.4 assists and 5.7 boards on 41.7/34.4/90.6 shooting splits during her debut campaign, winning the Rookie of the Year award.
It's difficult to quantify just how popular Clark has become, as she has become one of the most recognizable faces in sports over the past couple of years.
Now, the Iowa faithful will get to see Clark at least one more time in her old arena this spring.
