Caitlin Clark Makes Shocking WNBA All-Star Game Trade
Indiana Fever star and Iowa Hawkeyes legend Caitlin Clark made a major trade as the captain for Team Clark in the WNBA All-Star Game.
Clark agreed to a trade with the other captain, Napheesa Collier, that sends coach Cheryl Reeve to Team Collier and Sandy Brondello to Team Clark.
This trade allows Reeve, the head coach of the Minnesota Lynx, to coach her star, Collier, in the All-Star Game. It also gives Team Clark, Brondello, who coached the New York Liberty to the WNBA Championship in the 2024 season.
Clark is having a solid second season in the WNBA, averaging 18.2 points, five rebounds, 8.9 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. She is shooting 39 percent from the field and 29.5 percent from three.
She has only appeared in nine of 18 games as Clark has missed time due to injuries.
While Clark was at Iowa, she played at an elite level. She averaged 28.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 8.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per game across her four seasons with the Hawkeyes. She shot 46.2 percent from the floor and 37.7 percent from behind the arc.
The former Hawkeyes star is a two-time All-Star, two seasons into her WNBA career. She continues to make headlines as she made a blockbuster move as the captain of a team in the All-Star Game.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes' Kirk Ferentz Is Not Included in 'College Football 26'
MORE: Indiana Fever Get Massive Caitlin Clark Update on Tuesday
MORE: Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Anchors One of NFL's Best Offensive Lines
MORE: Dick Vitale Names New Iowa Hooper As Prime-Time Player For 2025
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes, Kirk Ferentz Must Accept Harsh Recruiting Reality