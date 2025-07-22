Caitlin Clark Receives Disappointing Injury Update
Indiana Fever star guard and Iowa Hawkeyes legend Caitlin Clark has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the New York Liberty.
Clark has missed almost half of the season due to injuries, which has led to struggles finding a rhythm from three-point range.
In the 2025 season, Clark is averaging 16.5 points per game along with five rebounds, 8.8 assists, and 1.6 steals. She is shooting an inefficient 36.7 percent from the field and 27.9 percent from behind the arc.
While Clark is still playing at a high level, she needs to improve her efficiency to where it was at Iowa. Across four seasons with the Hawkeyes, Clark averaged 28.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 8.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. She shot 46.2 percent from the floor and 37.7 percent from downtown.
The 23-year-old guard is the star for the Fever, and they will need her back soon. Indiana is 12-11 and in the playoff picture, but without Clark, they aren't title contenders.
If Clark can improve her efficiency when she returns to the lineup, it will be a major boost for the Fever. The Iowa Hawkeyes legend is one of the best players in the WNBA and will hopefully be back in the lineup soon.
