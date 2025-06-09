Former Iowa Star Hooper Given Prestigious NBA Lifetime Achievement Award
For most "hoop heads" in 2025, Don Nelson is known as a legendary NBA figure.
He was a coach in the NBA for 31 seasons and he was a known winner. He had a career winning percentage of .557 (thanks to a 1,335-1,063 win-loss record) and took 18 teams to the NBA playoffs. Nelson hasn't coached since 2010 and he's still the second-leading coach in all-time wins behind only Gregg Popovich.
He's a legend in NBA circles, which makes it easy to forget that he actually was a star college basketball player for the University of Iowa from 1959-1962.
The former Hawkeye hooper was awarded a prestigious honor over the past weekend. He was given the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement award. It was announced on Sunday by the National Basketball Coaches Association.
“History has already reflected Don Nelson’s staggering contributions as a cutting-edge innovator and visionary of the NBA game,” current Indiana Pacers head coach and President of the NBCA, Rick Carlisle, said in a statement. “Back in the ’80s and ’90s, he made teams adjust to historic pace, liberal 3-point shooting, inverted offense, and disruptive defensive schemes. All this while establishing himself as one of the most compelling personalities in all of professional sports. I’m certain that Chuck Daly would agree that our beloved ‘Nellie’ is most deserving of this prestigious recognition.”
At Iowa, Nelson was a team MVP, All-Big Ten and two-time All-American forward. Checking in at 6-foot-6, 210 pounds, he averaged 21.1 points and 10.9 rebounds per game over three seasons. In his senior season in Iowa City, he averaged 23.8 points and 11 rebounds per game.
Nelson was selected No. 17 overall by the Chicago Zephyrs in the 1962 NBA Draft. Best known for his time with the Boston Celtics, he was a part of five NBA championship teams with the Celtics.