Iowa Cracks AP Poll For First Time in Years

After weeks of being just on the outside of the AP Poll looking in, spurned by the occasional ranked loss, the Iowa Hawkeyes have finally broken new ground and entered the ranking for the first time this season. In fact, this is only one first of many for the 2025-26 team.

Not only had the team not been ranked this year, but the lack of a number next to their name dated all the way back to November 2022. In addition, given the current campaign is Ben McCollum's first as the Hawkeyes' head coach, it's his first time accomplishing such a feat with the program, too.

At No. 25, Iowa was literally the last team to secure a spot in this week's iteration of the poll. But a spot they have, and an illustrious numerical tag on the scoreboard they have secured.

Writing on The Hardwood

Though while the Hawkeyes' slotting into the nationally revered ranking is the first time the team has done so in years, the writing had been on the hardwood for weeks in the form of other, similar metrics. Not only was Iowa featured in the top 25 of other lists - such as the NET and the coaches' poll - but the Hawkeyes have consistently blown out unranked competition and nearly upset the No. 4 Iowa State Cyclones away from home, too.

Iowa is ranked No. 25 in this week's AP Poll.



This is the first time the Hawkeyes have been ranked since November 2022. pic.twitter.com/ZOyROLqvEz — Sean Bock (@SBock247) December 22, 2025

For McCollum's team, their widespread recognition couldn't come at a better time. As the group ramps up to enter consistent play in the B1G - which is perhaps the strongest basketball conference in the country this season - playing their best basketball, and being seen for doing so, should benefit Iowa's momentum greatly.

The Schedule Picks Up

Of course, the inverse of that sentiment is the possibility of the Hawkeyes losing their newfound ranking as a result of their schedule difficulty spiking. After one more expected given against UMass Lowell at home, Iowa turns around to face the (currently unranked) UCLA Bruins immediately thereafter.

While also at home, the Bruins' hard-boiled brand of basketball under HC Mick Cronin is exactly the sort of style that has come to define the B1G. This in-conference test will be the first in an unrelenting gauntlet in the coming months.

Then again, Iowa has already accomplished enough to secure a ranking and only seems to improve as the games go on. Good teams welcome a challenge, and if Ben McCollum and his group have made nothing else obvious, it's clear that they aren't running from anyone.

