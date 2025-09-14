Four-Star Forward Commits to Iowa Basketball
While one four-star recruit visited Ben McCollum and Iowa over this past weekend, a different one entirelty checked the box and officially committed to the Hawkeyes. Ethan Harris, welcome to Iowa City.
Slated at 6'9 out of Camas High School, Harris first visited McCollum and company over the summer, on July 27. Since then, he took trips to both Washington and Gonzaga - both schools in his home state - still ultimately choosing Iowa over both. Boise State and Colorado State were also in the mix, with the former securing their visit in June.
Harris' commitment marks the first for the Hawkeyes in the 2026 class, after Trey Thompson reclassified, setting the tone for a roster that should slowly begin to fill in from here on out. As a junior this past season, Harris averaged 18.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and three assists in what was a breakout campaign; he also consistently found ways to disrupt on defense, too, snagging nearly three blocks and steals on average, to boot.
Owen Alles of Pro Insight called Harris a "versatile four star wing in the class of 2026 who does a bit of everything when he is on the floor... He stretches the floor well with a consistent and reliable jumper, can create off the dribble for himself in spurts, and is an excellent skip passer who annihilates double teams by spraying out to shooters in the corners," he said.
Alles noted that, in spite of his offensive ability, Harris "may be an even better defender." Brandon Jenkins of 247Sports also chimed in on the forward, saying his skill set "fits the modern climate of the sport. He can pass, dribble, and shoot while playing with high energy. His strong grassroots season has elevated him into high-major territory."
As Coach McCollum ushers in a new era of black and gold basketball, Harris will look to be at the forefront of that movement as a stretch-four who can control the pace on either end of the court. Given McCollum's proclivity to high-efficiency scorers, Hawkeyes fans can expect Harris to be a sound decision maker and leader within an offensive system that will look to stand out in the gritty, tooth-and-nail conference that is the B10.
It'd be hard to ask for a better start to the incoming class than Ethan Harris. The no. 65 overall recruit has set a solid groundwork with his commitment for what is still yet to come.
