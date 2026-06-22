The Iowa Hawkeyes are no strangers to the NBA Draft, despite lacking some consistent success in the college basketball world.



Although Iowa has not put together consistent success, the new era of Ben McCollum is upon the Hawkeyes and is trending in the right direction.

One feather in his cap he is sure to achieve tomorrow is being able to say he turned a Division II recruit into an NBA first-round pick when Bennett Stirtz hears his name called in the 2026 NBA Draft.



On the eve of the draft, Bennett Stirtz continues to trend in the right direction as one of the elite point guards available.

Bennett Stirtz expected to go in the first round

Feb 18, 2023; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; The NBA logo on the court at Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After showcasing his ability in the Big Ten with Iowa, Bennett Stirtz proved he belongs in the NBA first-round discussion. He commanded Iowa's offense in the form of a true, traditional point guard.



That skill set plays in the NBA and has long seen Stirtz holding steady as a first-round projected pick. Latest mock drafts see the Iowa guard landing with the Oklahoma City Thunder, a young contending team.

That sort of situation, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Ajay Mitchell, and other talented guards, could allow Stirtz to blossom in time, rather than being rushed into the starting lineup.



Should he be forced to enter the starting lineup early in his career, he does have the tools at his disposal. Stirtz can do a bit of everything. He's a 37.2% three-point shooter, averages 5.0 assists per game, and can play in isolation or from the pick-and-roll.



He may not be the flashiest player in the draft or the one who will make the splash plays, but his all-around capabilities have him as one of the top sleepers in the 2026 NBA Draft class.

Iowa Basketball NBA Draft History

Iowa lays claim to 61 total players selected in the NBA Draft's history, but recent years have seen a bit of a run.



From 1999 to 2015, just four Hawkeyes were drafted. That number has been matched from 2021 to 2023, with Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp, Keegan Murray, and Kris Murray all hearing their names called.



Stirtz is set to be the next Iowa Hawkeye to enter the NBA when the dust settles.

2026 NBA Draft Date, Time, Television Network

The 2026 NBA Draft first round is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 23, from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It can be viewed on ABC and ESPN.