Iowa Lands Oklahoma State Transfer Amari Whiting

Iowa got its second transfer portal prospect to sign with for next season, with head coach Jan Jensen inking Oklahoma State transfer Amari Whiting.

Whiting is a senior-to-be - she'll join the Hawkeyes' roster having one season remaining after starting and playing in all 34 games this past season with the Cowgirls, averaging 29.1 minutes, 9.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game.



The 5-10 guard averaged 10.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game in her sophomore season at BYU and notched 10.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game before moving to Stillwater.



Whiting brings a methodical style of play to the court.

“We are so excited to add Amari to our program,” Jensen said in the Iowa press release. “She is a great young woman first and foremost. Amari has a great basketball IQ, and she is not only a great defender, but she loves defense. Amari is going to be a fantastic fit for her final season at Iowa.”

Amari Whiting Joins Dani Carnegie

Iowa is starting to find the parts, with Whiting joining junior guard Dani Carnegi.



Carnegi's signing was announced as recently as April 14. The Georgia transfer will have two seasons remaining as a Hawkeye. She was the sixth-overall rated transfer portal prospect this year.

Jan 11, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Dani Carnegie (3) drives around South Carolina Gamecocks guard Raven Johnson (25) in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

In addition, she was previously named First Team All-SEC in her sophomore season with the Bulldogs and averaged 33.4 minutes, 17.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

“Dani is a great young woman, and we are thrilled she is joining our program,” Jensen previously said of Carnegi. “She is a tremendous combo guard and will be a valuable piece heading into next year. Dani is a dynamic three-level scorer that can defend really well. We are really excited about what she brings to the table.”

Iowa is bringing in new pieces to get to the next step

Iowa completed its season back in March, with 10-seed Virginia defeating the 2-seed Hawkeyes in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament in double overtime, 83-75.



Sophomore Ava Heiden — who expects to be returning and earned All-America Honorable Mention— led Iowa that game with 26 points and five rebounds.



Jensen has also become the fastest coach in program history to record 50 wins in just two seasons. The HC enters her 26th season with the Iowa women’s basketball team overall, but was named head coach on May 13, 2024.