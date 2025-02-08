Iowa Hawkeyes' Ava Jones Diagnosed with Cancer
Former Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball player Ava Jones was forced to medically retire from the team in 2024. Now, there is some sad news that Jones has shared.
Kyle Huesmann of the Hawkeye Report has shared a post that Jones made on X. She has announced that she has Hodgkin's Lymphoma, a form of cancer.
You can take a look at Huesmann's post, which also includes Jones' announcement:
Back in 2022, tragedy struck Jones and her family. They were hit by a vehicle in an accident that took the life of her father, Trey Jones. Ava Jones suffered a traumatic brain injury and her mother, Amy, also was injured.
Following her brain injury, Iowa continued to honor her scholarship and she was on the team during her freshman season. However, she made the decision to medically retire from basketball last year.
For those who do not know what Hodgkin's lymphoma is, it is a form of cancer that attacks the lymphatic system
Mayo Clinic offers more information about the disease for those interested.
Here is the actual video of Jones making her announcement of the disease:
Hopefully, Jones will have a positive outcome and will be able to fight and defeat her disease. All of Hawkeyes nation will be behind her in her journey against the disease.
Our prayers are also with Jones as she battles back against cancer. It's a scary moment for her, but the love that she is and will receive from all Iowa fans and people around the country will help give her courage.
As more updates become available, we will make sure to share them.
