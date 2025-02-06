Travis Kelce Opens Up About Iowa Hawkeyes Legend Caitlin Clark
Iowa Hawkeyes legend Caitlin Clark has become a literal global icon. She has become famous across the world and has completely changed the outlook for women's basketball along the way.
No matter what Clark is doing, the fans are following.
That was seen when Clark was seen at a Kansas City Chiefs game sitting with Taylor Swift. It was clear that Clark and Swift were friends and were laughing and having a great time together.
For many fans, that was something that triggered them. However, the fact that Clark is hanging out with arguably the biggest star in the music industry is just another sign of how big she has become.
Travis Kelce, the star tight end for the Chiefs and also the boyfriend of Swift, recently spoke out with glowing praise about the former Iowa superstar.
“Aw, man. She’s unbelievable,” Kelce said.
“It’s been so cool to see her at Taylor’s concert, and then her coming out to a Chiefs game and hang out with us…I just have nothing but great things to say about who she is as a person. She’s so welcoming and just so warm as an individual that she can have a conversation with anybody. She’s cut from the same cloth as me in that regard," he continued.
"You know, us midwesterners tend to just, you know, accept everybody with open arms. She was so kind to my family and everyone in the suite when she came to K.C. So, huge fans of Caitlin Clark in my family and friend group.”
Regardless of anyone's thoughts about Kelce, Swift, and Clark, all Hawkeyes fans love seeing her living her best life and continuing to be a superstar on the court. She will forever be loved in Iowa.
Fans also can't wait to see what Clark can do in her second WNBA season. With the 2025 WNBA season coming up quickly, Clark is ramping up for what should be a big year for the Indiana Fever.
All of that being said, Clark just continues to grow her brand and help bring more fans to watching women's basketball. Her impact is far from reaching its peak.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
READ MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Facing Tough Competition for 2026 WR
READ MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Linked to Potential Fran McCaffery Replacement
READ MORE: ESPN Shares Prediction for Iowa Hawkeyes Star in NFL Draft
READ MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Star Projected to Land with Cleveland Cavaliers