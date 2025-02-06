49ers Discussing Huge Contract Move with Former Iowa Star
Former Iowa Hawkeyes star George Kittle has been one of the best tight ends in the NFL throughout his career with the San Francisco 49ers.
While he was good during his college career at Iowa, no one would have expected what he has become. He has dominated opposing defenses year after year.
Heading into the offseason, there has been some speculation about whether or not Kittle would end up remaining with the 49ers long-term. That question seems poised to be answered in the near future.
As shared by Dov Kleiman, Kittle spoke out on the "Up & Adams Show" and revealed that he is in "active discussions" about a potential contract extension.
Keeping Kittle seems like a no-brainer move for San Francisco. He is one of the best tight ends in football and has been an extraordinary leader for the 49ers throughout his career.
During the 2024 NFL season, Kittle ended up playing in 15 games. He racked up 78 receptions for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns.
It will be interesting to see what kind of money Kittle ends up getting from San Francisco. He should get paid very nicely and the contract could end up leading to the star 31-year-old tight end finishing out his NFL career with the 49ers.
Throughout his college career, Kittle played four years with the Hawkeyes. He played a big role in his final two years with the program.
He racked up 48 total receptions, 737 yards, and 10 touchdowns. Obviously, those numbers didn't scream "superstar" to anyone.
Kittle worked hard and he kept developing and improving. He has now given himself a chance to be a future Hall of Fame tight end. In 113 NFL games, Kittle has caught 538 passes for 7,380 yards and 45 touchdowns. He still has a few good years ahead of him too.
All of that being said, Iowa fans still love and support Kittle in his NFL career. Hopefully, he gets a big pay day and gets to finish his career with the team he loves.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
READ MORE: Travis Kelce Opens Up About Iowa Hawkeyes Legend Caitlin Clark
READ MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Facing Tough Competition for 2026 WR
READ MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Linked to Potential Fran McCaffery Replacement
READ MORE: ESPN Shares Prediction for Iowa Hawkeyes Star in NFL Draft
READ MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Star Projected to Land with Cleveland Cavaliers