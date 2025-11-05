Iowa Backcourt Dominates in Season-Opening Win
If excitement for Iowa men’s basketball wasn’t already high enough, the final buzzer sounding on their first game under head coach Ben McCollum should do the trick in officially raising the roof. Hosting the Robert Morris Colonials at home - a “gimme” game, admittedly - the newly rebuilt Hawkeyes ran away with an impressive rout in front of their rejuvenated home crowd.
Two-Guard Punch
To a final 101-69 tune, it was complete domination on both sides of the ball for the black and gold. And, while it’s hard to take much from a game against a non-conference opponent of this caliber, one aspect of Iowa’s runaway win stood out as a major takeaway for the team moving forward: the dominant play, especially on offense, from their backcourt duo.
In the form of senior guards Bennett Stirtz and Tavion Banks, the Hawkeyes managed to essentially halve the Colonials scoring total with the production of two of their players alone; Stirtz tallied 19 points, and Banks, 17. Throughout the rout, Iowa's backcourt made a clear case as the team's go-to options going forward, facilitating the offense and playing exceptionally well with one another.
A breakaway dunk from Stirtz specifically made national headlines, earning an excited post from FOX College Hoops on X (Twitter):
Complimentary Basketball
Stirtz has been seen as the team's anticipated leader after his award-winning season last year with the Drake Bulldogs, before he and HC McCollum both packed their bags and moved to Iowa City together. His highlight-bound performance against Robert Morris was more a confirmation of his potential in the role than anything else.
For Banks, on the other hand, the high-level output far surpassed his 10-point average from last season. Complimenting his 17 scored, Banks did so on a scorching 85.7% clip from the field, nabbing four rebounds to boot.
While he didn't notch any assists, Stirtz made up where he lacked in that department with six of his own. Together, the two guards appear to compliment one another with ease in a system that McCollum has built to suit them. This strong opening showing may only be the beginning of something special brewing in the black and gold backcourt.
Going forward, Iowa as a program will likely be identified by their efficiency, if this first game is any indication. Things could get hairy without either of them next year, but for the time, the Hawkeyes have the pieces they need to be a standout team in the B1G.
