The Iowa MBB Rotation Adjustment That Could Define March Madness

First year head coach Ben McCollum hasn't done much adjusting to the Iowa Hawkeyes starting lineup.

Other than Tavion Banks not getting the start against Nebraska the second time around, he's gone with the same five guys for quite some time.

That said, everyone knows what to expect. Senior guard Bennett Stirtz is the heart and soul of this team, but Iowa is at their most dangerous when his supporting cast is up to par.

That hasn't always happened in big games this year, but now, more than ever, guys like Alvaro Folgueiras, Tate Sage, Isaia Howard and Brendan Hausen need to step up.

McCollum Shouldn't Change His Starting Five

Iowa forward Alvaro Folgueiras (7) listens to Iowa head coach Ben McCollum during a timeout March 5, 2026 during a Big Ten basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even though Iowa hasn't done well these last few weeks, there's no need to make a change in the starting lineup. Anything out of the ordinary at this point is going to hold the team back, not help them get better.

McCollum has opted to go with Cam Manyawu, Cooper Koch, Bennett Stirtz, Kael Combs, and Banks. Those five each have their respective roles on this team, but guys like Banks and Combs ended up playing fewer minutes than Folgueiras who came off the bench.

In Iowa's last game against Ohio State where they were eliminated from the B1G Tournament, Folgueiras got 23 minutes off the bench while Sage and Howard had 18 each. One could argue Hausen deserves a bit more than 10 minutes and one shot per game, but going nine to ten deep in the tournament is a tall ask.

Iowa Needs Folgueiras, Sage, and Howard to Step Up

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Tate Sage (24) shoots a free throw against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

An argument could be made that Iowa doesn't need these three if a guy like Koch drills a ton of threes and Banks is able to carry his weight, but consistency is the last thing this team has had all year long. Other than Stirtz, no one knows who's going to contribute on any given night.

While that could be seen as a benefit as it makes Iowa hard to prepare for, the one thing McCollum has asked out of his guys is to be ready when their name is called. Koch has certainly had his moments, as has Banks or even Hausen off the bench, but consistency wise there's no one quite like Stirtz.

McCollum would be crazy to make a change now, so it's up to Folgueiras to prove he's worth the 20+ minutes per game. Not every bench player is going to score a bunch, but their defensive contributions and everything in-between could make the difference, especially should Iowa end up making to the second round where they have to play No. 1 Florida in their home state.

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